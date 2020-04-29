2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Ex-76ers president Sam Hinkie raises $50 million VC fund

Dan Primack

Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Sam Hinkie, best known to NBA fans for helping the Philadelphia 76ers tank their way back into contention, has raised $50 million for a Silicon Valley venture capital firm called Eighty-Seven Capital. He tells Axios to expect seed and early-stage investments, but not with a sports focus.

Background: Hinkie began his career in venture capital and private equity before joining the Houston Rockets front office in 2005. He then spent three years as president and general manager of the 76ers, during which time the team was awful but made key draft picks like Joel Embiid.

Go deeper

Joann Muller

Tesla's profitable start to 2020 stalled by coronavirus disruptions

Photo: Julian Stratenschulte/picture alliance via Getty Images

Tesla posted its third straight quarterly profit, on strong sales of its Model 3 and Y, but said business disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic were clouding its outlook for the rest of the year.

Why it matters: It's difficult for any company to forecast the future at this moment, but having raised $2.3 billion in February, Tesla said it has enough liquidity to keep investing in future products and long-term factory expansion.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow35 mins ago - Economy & Business
Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 3,179,494 — Total deaths: 226,173 — Total recoveries — 964,957Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 1,034,884 — Total deaths: 60,316 — Total recoveries — 117,114 — Total tested: 5,795,728Map.
  3. Public health: Gilead's remdesivir shows limited benefit for coronavirus.
  4. Economy: The Fed says near-zero interest rates will stay "until it is confident that the economy has weathered" the coronavirus crisis.
  5. States: Florida governor says phase one of reopening will begin next week — Maryland governor mandates universal coronavirus testing for all nursing home residents.
  6. Federal response: Vaccine frustrations spark big talk within Trump administrationTop HHS official: "Absolutely no way" U.S. will run 5 million tests a day.
  7. World: Malaria deaths in Africa could double due to coronavirus.
  8. 2020: Most Americans back vote-by-mail amid pandemic.
  9. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  10. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 46 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Ursula Perano

Florida governor says phase one of reopening will begin next week

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announced on Wednesday that phase one of the state's reopening will begin in most counties on Monday, with stores and restaurants permitted to operate at a 25% occupancy limit.

Why it matters: Florida has been one of the epicenters of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., reporting more than 33,000 confirmed cases and 1,200 deaths thus far, per Johns Hopkins.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow52 mins ago - Politics & Policy