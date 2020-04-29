Ex-76ers president Sam Hinkie raises $50 million VC fund

Sam Hinkie, best known to NBA fans for helping the Philadelphia 76ers tank their way back into contention, has raised $50 million for a Silicon Valley venture capital firm called Eighty-Seven Capital. He tells Axios to expect seed and early-stage investments, but not with a sports focus.

Background: Hinkie began his career in venture capital and private equity before joining the Houston Rockets front office in 2005. He then spent three years as president and general manager of the 76ers, during which time the team was awful but made key draft picks like Joel Embiid.