Salesforce's COVID rocket

If you're not waking up every day thinking about health care, that's a big problem, according to Geeta Nayyar, the chief medical officer of Salesforce. "Every business is a health care business now," she tells Axios.

Why it matters: Salesforce's roughly two-decade history in health care notwithstanding, the pandemic has vaulted the company's role in keeping employees safe and healthy to new heights.

The company recently raised the curtain on its latest product, Safety Cloud, which gives companies a platform to manage COVID-19 testing and vaccine history, worker re-entry and event planning.

Two large companies are currently using Safety Cloud: Accenture and Traction on Demand, a dedicated Salesforce consulting firm and app developer, Nayyar said.

Driving the news: On day 694 of the pandemic, businesses are beginning to transition back to in-person environments, infectious virus be darned.

"There’s a lot of anxiety out in the world and embracing health care is now everyone’s business," Nayyar said.

"I think that’s the next step in pandemic — how do we lead through it, put it kind of on the side, and go about our lives?" she adds.

The intrigue: Several large, non-healthcare businesses have made big bets in the sector of late, only to exit soon after (cough, cough: IBM), so is Salesforce playing a long game, or placing a series of shorter-term bets?

Salesforce is "in it to win it," Nayyar said. "We're very much committed to continuing to invest in health care."

To be clear, Salesforce isn't just placing a few bets in health and safety: Several high-profile payers, providers, and medical device makers use its customer relationship management (CRM) platform, and it also has a cloud offering specific to health care.

What's next: As the transition "back to normal" begins, tools for vetting people's vaccination history and conducting and recording regular tests will become table stakes.