Key company sales gauge recovers to pre-pandemic level

A key sales gauge has recovered past its pre-pandemic level, according to a new quarterly survey of business conditions by the National Association for Business Economics.

Why it matters: It’s another sign of businesses bouncing back from the depths of the pandemic recession, even with soaring coronavirus cases and a full economic recovery still far off.

Data: National Association for Business Economics quarterly survey of 97 panelists from private sector companies and industry trade associations; Chart: Axios Visuals

More companies said profits margins were rising (30%) versus falling (16%), compared to the 21% and 25% respectively reported in the previous survey released in October. 53% reported no change.

What they’re saying: “Momentum has continued to build, and survey respondents seem much more positive about the future today,” Manuel Balmaseda, chief economist at materials supplier CEMEX and NABE president, said in a release.

Other findings: An index measuring businesses’ plans to add workers over the next three months jumped 20 points to the highest level since Q2 2019.

The net number of respondents reporting higher prices charged for products surged 14 points from October, largely because of higher prices charged by goods-producing firms.

Most (60%) expect prices charged to hold steady over the next three months. 35% expect prices to rise, compared to 26% that said so in the last survey.

A gauge for the number of firms reporting more expensive materials tripled in the latest survey.

Worth noting: Almost half (46%) of respondents said neither the vaccine rollout or the Biden administration impacted expectations for company sales, hiring or capital spending expectations.