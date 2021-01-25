Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Scoop: Ex-CNN executive starts media venture for communities of color

S. Mitra Kalita and Sara Lomax-Reese

Former CNN executive S. Mitra Kalita and Philadelphia radio executive Sara Lomax-Reese have launched a newsletter seeking to expand local news on Black and brown communities to national audiences.

Why it matters: Some ethnic newspapers and local news sites focusing on people of color have suffered in recent year. The URL Media newsletter wants to bring their unique content together to attract big advertisers and facilitate underreported news.

Details: URL, which stands for Uplift, Respect and Love, has signed up eight media partners, including the Brooklyn-based Haitian Times and Durham, N.C.-based Scalawag.

  • Kalita says she is in talks with other public radio stations and non-profit media outlets about joining to create a go-to place for news about Black, Latino, and Asian American communities in various cities.
  • Kalita raised eyebrows last year when the outspoken diversity media advocate left her job as senior vice president at CNN Digital to start the newsletter Epicenter-NYC.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Sara Fischer: The newsletter business, like the rest of the media industry, has struggled to embrace diverse voices. This could be in part because independent newsletter writers typically need to take on at least some risk to financially support their careers.

  • Many of the independent writers that have flocked to Substack in the past year are white men writing about topic areas like technology, business, or politics, where they can blend punditry and analysis with some original reporting.

What they're saying: “We must prioritize and support Black-owned media that have been doing this work for decades. … At this moment, radical change is required," Lomax-Reese, CEO of WURD Radio, wrote earlier this month.

  • She said continuing to pour money and resources into large white-owned/led media companies that target Black consumers, but don’t empower them, "is unacceptable.”

Between the lines: The new venture comes as legacy outlets, from the Washington Post to the Associated Press, face pressure from their own journalists of color to diversify staff and coverage.

  • Former Post reporter Wesley Lowery said journalists of color often face a backlash from their white managers for speaking out and see their social media accounts closely monitored.

The intrigue: The Los Angeles Times recently launched a newsletter aimed at Latinos called the Latinx Files after issuing an apology for failing to cover race fairly throughout its existence.

  • Last month, the Kansas City Star also apologized for a history of perpetuating stereotypes of Black Kansas residents and ignoring key moments of the Civil Rights Movement.

Go deeper

Russell Contreras
Jan 23, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Harris' rise illustrates the evolution of HBCUs

Kamala Harris hugs Mara Peoples, Executive Vice President of the Howard University Student Association, beside Amos Jackson III, Executive President at Howard University. Photo: Al Drago/Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris, the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, is the first graduate of a historically Black college or university to enter the White House — and her background reflects the changing demographics at HBCUs.

Why it matters: Harris‘ accession highlights the often overlooked legacy of HBCUs, which have educated Black students for generations. Today, the schools also attract Latino and Asian American students, as well as students from immigrant families, amid a transforming nation.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
3 mins ago - Economy & Business

Merger Monday has been overrun by SPACs

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Five companies this morning announced plans to go public via reverse mergers with SPACs, at an aggregate market value of more than $15 billion. And there might be even more by the time you read this.

The bottom line: SPAC merger activity hasn't peaked. If anything, it's just getting started.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
1 hour ago - Health

Moderna says vaccine appears to protect against new COVID-19 variants

Photo: Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is effective against new variants of the virus that first appeared in the U.K. and in South Africa, the company announced on Monday.

Yes, but: The vaccine was as effective against the strain from U.K., but saw a six-fold reduction in antibodies against the South Africa variant. Even still, the neutralizing antibodies generated by the vaccine "remain above levels that are expected to be protective," according to the company.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow