Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Tampa Bay news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Charlotte news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
S. Mitra Kalita and Sara Lomax-Reese
Former CNN executive S. Mitra Kalita and Philadelphia radio executive Sara Lomax-Reese have launched a newsletter seeking to expand local news on Black and brown communities to national audiences.
Why it matters: Some ethnic newspapers and local news sites focusing on people of color have suffered in recent year. The URL Media newsletter wants to bring their unique content together to attract big advertisers and facilitate underreported news.
Details: URL, which stands for Uplift, Respect and Love, has signed up eight media partners, including the Brooklyn-based Haitian Times and Durham, N.C.-based Scalawag.
- Kalita says she is in talks with other public radio stations and non-profit media outlets about joining to create a go-to place for news about Black, Latino, and Asian American communities in various cities.
- Kalita raised eyebrows last year when the outspoken diversity media advocate left her job as senior vice president at CNN Digital to start the newsletter Epicenter-NYC.
Our thought bubble, via Axios' Sara Fischer: The newsletter business, like the rest of the media industry, has struggled to embrace diverse voices. This could be in part because independent newsletter writers typically need to take on at least some risk to financially support their careers.
- Many of the independent writers that have flocked to Substack in the past year are white men writing about topic areas like technology, business, or politics, where they can blend punditry and analysis with some original reporting.
What they're saying: “We must prioritize and support Black-owned media that have been doing this work for decades. … At this moment, radical change is required," Lomax-Reese, CEO of WURD Radio, wrote earlier this month.
- She said continuing to pour money and resources into large white-owned/led media companies that target Black consumers, but don’t empower them, "is unacceptable.”
Between the lines: The new venture comes as legacy outlets, from the Washington Post to the Associated Press, face pressure from their own journalists of color to diversify staff and coverage.
- Former Post reporter Wesley Lowery said journalists of color often face a backlash from their white managers for speaking out and see their social media accounts closely monitored.
The intrigue: The Los Angeles Times recently launched a newsletter aimed at Latinos called the Latinx Files after issuing an apology for failing to cover race fairly throughout its existence.
- Last month, the Kansas City Star also apologized for a history of perpetuating stereotypes of Black Kansas residents and ignoring key moments of the Civil Rights Movement.