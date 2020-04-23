Updated 3 mins ago - Economy & Business

Ruth's Chris to repay $20 million in small business loans

Fadel Allassan

Photo: John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, which owns the Ruth's Chris Steak House, says the company will return the $20 million it received from the small business relief program, NBC News reports.

Why it matters: The multimillion-dollar company, which has over 100 steakhouses in North America, secured $10 million in loans for each of its two subsidiaries. It was able to secure the money because it has fewer than 500 employees at each location. The ordeal has sparked backlash and highlighted the loopholes in the hastily written relief package.

What's happening: The Treasury Department has asked other publicly traded companies to repay the loans they received from the Paycheck Protection Program, which had aimed to help small businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

What they're saying:

“We intended to repay this loan in adherence with government guidelines, but as we learned more about the funding limitations of the program and the unintended impact, we have decided to accelerate that repayment.”
— Ruth's Chris President and CEO Cheryl J. Henry, per CNBC

Note: Axios qualified for a loan under this program. More details here.

Ursula Perano

Chamber of Commerce worries about liabilities as businesses reopen

U.S. Chamber of Commerce President Suzanne Clark told Axios during a virtual event Thursday that employers could face massive liability concerns by re-opening their businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, calling it "a second economic risk."

Why it matters: Governors nationwide are looking to reopen non-essential businesses following weeks of social distancing that have handicapped the economy. The lifting of restrictions are bringing non-essential workers back out of their homes and increasing their exposure to the coronavirus.

Ursula Perano

Chamber of Commerce president: PPP 2.0 won't be enough

Chamber of Congress president Suzanne Clark told Axios on Thursday that Congress' replenishment of the Paycheck Protection Program loan fund will not be enough to sustain small businesses through the coronavirus pandemic.

The big picture: The PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) is meant to help small businesses weather the toll of closures and economic pain from the coronavirus restrictions.

Axios

Coronavirus causes kids to lose ground in school

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A likely coronavirus scenario: More inequality among schoolkids, made worse the longer they're not in classrooms.

Why it matters: Summer breaks already require some kids to do more catchup than others, and many students won't return to schools until the fall — at the earliest.

