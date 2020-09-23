2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at Supreme Court

The late Justice Ginsburg will lie in repose for two days. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last week at 87, will lie in repose on Wednesday and Thursday outside the Supreme Court for Americans to pay their respects.

What's happening: The eight justices and former Justice Anthony Kennedy wore masks to attend a private ceremony. Some of Ginsburg's former clerks were pallbearers and carried her casket to the court's Great Hall.

  • During the brief ceremony, Chief Justice John Roberts said Ginsburg's life was "one of the many versions of the American dream" and said her many writings and dissents will "steer the court for decades," CBS News reports.
  • "She will live on in what she did to improve the law and the lives of all of us, and yet still Ruth is gone and we grieve," Roberts said.
Law clerks and other people gather as the flag-draped casket of late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives at the Supreme Court. Photo: Alex Brandon/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
Former President Jimmy Carter (center). Photo: Alex Brandon/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
The flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Photo: Andrew Harnik/Pool/Getty Images
Crowds gather outside the Supreme Court. Photo: Alex Brandon/Pool/Getty Images

Rebecca FalconerLaurin-Whitney Gottbrath
Updated 11 hours ago - Science

In photos: Firefighters battle 75 large blazes across West on first day of fall

Firefighters battling the Bobcat Fire near Cedar Springs in the Angeles National Forest on Sept. 21 in Los Angeles, California. The blaze is the third-largest recorded in the county. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters worked into the night to tackle the massive BobCat Fire before the expected arrival of warmer and drier weather later in the week. The blaze has burned over 112,000 acres and was 17% contained late Tuesday.

The big picture: 75 large wildfires were burning in the U.S. Tuesday, the first day of fall, as cooler weather provided relief to firefighters and improved air quality across the West. The mega-fires have killed at least 36 people and charred more than 5 million acres in Oregon, Washington and California — where 26 people have died, over 7,1000 structures have been destroyed and more than 3.6 million acres have been razed.

Orion Rummler
Updated 19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he will announce Supreme Court pick on Saturday

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump tweeted Tuesday that he plans to announce his Supreme Court pick on Saturday. He later told reporters that the announcement will come at 5 p.m.

Why it matters: Republicans are moving fast to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, which would tilt the balance of the high court in conservatives' favor and have lasting impact on climate policy, immigration and the Affordable Care Act.

Fadel Allassan
Sep 21, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Pence: Trump has "an obligation" to name new Supreme Court nominee

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence told "CBS Evening News" on Monday that President Trump has "an obligation under the Constitution" to put forward a nominee to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The state of play: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has vowed to give Trump's nominee a vote, despite opposing then-President Obama's nomination of Merrick Garland following Justice Antonin Scalia's death in 2016, on the grounds that voters should decide in the next election who is appointed to the court.

