In photos: Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at Supreme Court

The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last week at 87, will lie in repose on Wednesday and Thursday outside the Supreme Court for Americans to pay their respects.

What's happening: The eight justices and former Justice Anthony Kennedy wore masks to attend a private ceremony. Some of Ginsburg's former clerks were pallbearers and carried her casket to the court's Great Hall.

During the brief ceremony, Chief Justice John Roberts said Ginsburg's life was "one of the many versions of the American dream" and said her many writings and dissents will "steer the court for decades," CBS News reports.

"She will live on in what she did to improve the law and the lives of all of us, and yet still Ruth is gone and we grieve," Roberts said.

Law clerks and other people gather as the flag-draped casket of late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives at the Supreme Court. Photo: Alex Brandon/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Jimmy Carter (center). Photo: Alex Brandon/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Photo: Andrew Harnik/Pool/Getty Images