Ruth Bader Ginsburg warns of a polarizing Supreme Court

At a conference for judges, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg warned of more 5-4 decisions ahead — noting that of 43 new cases decided since October, just over a quarter had a 5-4 or 5-3 vote. AP's Jessica Gresk0 reports.

Why it matters: Those rulings tend to split the court's five more conservative justices from its four liberal members, including Ginsburg. The remarks suggest close votes as justices finish the term that ends this month, with decisions expected about the census and electoral maps.