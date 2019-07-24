Russian contractor tied to 2016 election interference unleashes mobile phone spyware

The targets: Some of the fake apps were intended for highly specialized audiences, which may give a sense of some of the intended targets.

A fake version of “UzbekChat” appears to be intended for people in or communicating with Uzbekistan.

A fake program called "Ahrar Maps" appears to be targeted at the Ahrar al-Sham militant group in Syria.

A fake app titled "Caucas" appears to target the Caucasus region.

The attacker: Lookout says Monokle uses the same private internet infrastructure as an antivirus product developed by SpecialTechnology Centre, Ltd. (STC), a Russian military contractor sanctioned by the Obama administration for its role in 2016 election tampering.

Two developers' names and the name "Monokle" are referenced in the code for Monokle.

There is evidence that an iOS version is being developed.

Unique features: Monokle is able to change security certificates on cell phones, giving SLC the ability to alter data being sent to and from the phone.