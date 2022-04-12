The Pentagon is closely monitoring social media reports claiming Russian forces deployed chemical weapons in Mariupol, Ukraine, Defense Department Press Secretary John Kirby said in a statement on Monday.

Why it matters: Moscow has a long history of using chemical weapons, and the White House has warned that Russian forces may be preparing to "use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine."

The original report was made on Telegram, where the far-right nationalist group Azov Regiment posted a message alleging that Russian forces used "a poisonous substance of unknown origin," according to CNBC.

What they're saying: "We are aware of social media reports which claim Russian forces deployed a potential chemical munition in Mariupol, Ukraine," Kirby said Monday evening in a statement sent to Axios. "We cannot confirm at this time and will continue to monitor the situation closely."

"These reports, if true, are deeply concerning and reflective of concerns that we have had about Russia’s potential to use a variety of riot control agents, including tear gas mixed with chemical agents, in Ukraine."

The big picture: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hasn't yet confirmed the reports, though British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss also said her government is working "urgently" to verify the alleged use of chemical agents.

"Any use of such weapons would be a callous escalation in this conflict and we will hold Putin and his regime to account," she tweeted.

France has already sent crime scene and forensic experts to help investigate possible war crimes in parts of Ukraine previously occupied by Russian forces.

Russia's unprovoked invasion has forced more than 4.3 million people to flee Ukraine.

