Skip to main content
53 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pentagon monitoring reports of Russian chemical weapons in Mariupol

Shawna Chen
Photo of rubble, bricks and torn-down building in the aftermath of an explosion
A destroyed armored vehicle during ongoing conflicts in the city of Mariupol, Ukraine under the control of the Russian military and pro-Russian separatists on April 9, 2022. Photo: Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Pentagon is closely monitoring social media reports claiming Russian forces deployed chemical weapons in Mariupol, Ukraine, Defense Department Press Secretary John Kirby said in a statement on Monday.

Why it matters: Moscow has a long history of using chemical weapons, and the White House has warned that Russian forces may be preparing to "use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine."

  • The original report was made on Telegram, where the far-right nationalist group Azov Regiment posted a message alleging that Russian forces used "a poisonous substance of unknown origin," according to CNBC.

What they're saying: "We are aware of social media reports which claim Russian forces deployed a potential chemical munition in Mariupol, Ukraine," Kirby said Monday evening in a statement sent to Axios. "We cannot confirm at this time and will continue to monitor the situation closely."

  • "These reports, if true, are deeply concerning and reflective of concerns that we have had about Russia’s potential to use a variety of riot control agents, including tear gas mixed with chemical agents, in Ukraine."

The big picture: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hasn't yet confirmed the reports, though British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss also said her government is working "urgently" to verify the alleged use of chemical agents.

  • "Any use of such weapons would be a callous escalation in this conflict and we will hold Putin and his regime to account," she tweeted.
  • France has already sent crime scene and forensic experts to help investigate possible war crimes in parts of Ukraine previously occupied by Russian forces.
  • Russia's unprovoked invasion has forced more than 4.3 million people to flee Ukraine.

Go deeper: Why allegations of chemical weapons use are hard to investigate

Go deeper