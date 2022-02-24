Skip to main content
Lobbyists flee Nord Steam 2 pipeline project

Lachlan Markay
Lobbyists for the embattled Nord Stream 2 pipeline connecting Russian energy to Germany are cutting ties after the Biden administration cleared sanctions on the company behind the project.

Driving the news: K Streets giant BGR and Roberti Global both terminated their lobbying agreement with the German company Nord Stream 2 AG.

  • Politico first reported the agreements had ended. BGR confirmed its termination to Axios. Roberti did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Why it matters: Sanctions aimed at punishing Russia's invasion of Ukraine may not deter further aggression but are already hitting key Russian assets.

  • President Biden also announced sanctions against two Russian banks and three senior Kremlin officials this week.
  • He's expected to unveil additional measures during a White House address on Thursday afternoon.

What they're saying: “BGR is ending its engagement with the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project in compliance with economic and trade sanctions announced by the U.S. government,” BGR spokesman Jeff Birnbaum told Axios in an email.

Between the lines: The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is slated to carry Russian gas to Europe via a route through Ukraine.

  • It's become a sticking point in efforts to punish Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and deter additional aggression.
  • Biden initially waived Trump-era sanctions against companies involved with the project, but rolled back those waivers this week.
