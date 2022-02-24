Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Lobbyists for the embattled Nord Stream 2 pipeline connecting Russian energy to Germany are cutting ties after the Biden administration cleared sanctions on the company behind the project.

Driving the news: K Streets giant BGR and Roberti Global both terminated their lobbying agreement with the German company Nord Stream 2 AG.

Politico first reported the agreements had ended. BGR confirmed its termination to Axios. Roberti did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Why it matters: Sanctions aimed at punishing Russia's invasion of Ukraine may not deter further aggression but are already hitting key Russian assets.

President Biden also announced sanctions against two Russian banks and three senior Kremlin officials this week.

He's expected to unveil additional measures during a White House address on Thursday afternoon.

What they're saying: “BGR is ending its engagement with the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project in compliance with economic and trade sanctions announced by the U.S. government,” BGR spokesman Jeff Birnbaum told Axios in an email.

Between the lines: The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is slated to carry Russian gas to Europe via a route through Ukraine.