Study suggests Russian social media trolls had impact on 2016 election

A new study found that for every 25,000 retweets that a known Russian troll account received during the 2016 election, Donald Trump's poll numbers jumped 1%.
Why it matters: The study, conducted by a team headed at the University of Tennessee - Knoxville and published in the peer-reviewed University of Illinois-Chicago journal "First Monday," suggests that — despite protests to the contrary by Republicans and Trump allies — the Russian disinformation campaign was successful in influencing the 2016 election.
Details: The Tennessee-Knoxville study analyzed 770,005 tweets in English from known Russian troll accounts, as well as corresponding poll data from FiveThirtyEight's archive of multiple polling outlets.
- Every 25,000 retweets of Russian accounts correlated to a 1% increase in Trump's poll numbers one week later.
- Given the frequency of tweets from Russian accounts, 25,000 retweets would average around 10 retweets per tweet.
- Retweets did not have a similar effect on Hillary Clinton's poll numbers.
Caveat: Correlation does not always mean causation. If a Trump talking point encouraged a particularly viral Tweet, for example, it may have also encouraged a change in Trump's polling on its own.
- It's also worth noting that the U.S. intelligence community has not conclusively weighed in on whether Russia's interference in 2016 had a tangible impact on the results of the election.
Go deeper: U.S. is underestimating Putin's "grand strategy" for Russian dominance