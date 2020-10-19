52 mins ago - Politics & Policy

U.S. charges Russian intelligence officers for cyberattacks beginning in 2015

Putin at an event celebrating the Russian military. Photo: Alexei Druzhinin\TASS via Getty Images

A federal grand jury has returned a 7-count indictment against six Russian military intelligence officers for major hacking operations targeting foreign elections, the Olympics and computer systems worldwide that resulted in nearly $1 billion in losses, the Justice Department announced Monday.

The big picture: The officers are members of the same GRU unit indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller for interference in the 2016 election. It's unlikely that they will ever face trial in the U.S.

Worth noting: One GRU officer charged in the Mueller investigation for hacking Democratic emails, Anatoliy Sergeyevich Kovalev, was also charged in Monday's indictment.

Details: The indictment accuses the hackers of ...

  • Unleashing destructive malware attacks on Ukraine's power grid in 2015 through 2016
  • Engaging in hack-and-leak efforts targeting the 2017 French elections
  • Infecting computers around the world in 2017 with destructive malware called NotPetya, which also affected U.S. hospitals
  • Targeting the PyeongChang Winter Olympics after Russian athletes were banned from participating under their country's flag in 2017 and 2018
  • Attempting to disrupt chemical weapons investigations into the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal on U.K. soil in 2018
  • Targeting Georgian companies and government entities in 2018 and 2019

What they're saying: "These are not acts of traditional spying against governments," U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania Scott Brady said at a press briefing. "Instead these are crimes committed by Russian government officials against real victims who suffered real harm."

  • FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich thanked Google, Cisco, Facebook and Twitter "for all stepping up and helping us with this investigation," adding: "This is more common that we work together with our private sector partners than ever before."

Marisa Fernandez
Updated 5 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump escalates attacks on Fauci as Election Day nears, COVID cases surge

Photo: Stephen Lam/Getty Images

During a campaign call on Monday, President Trump slammed infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci, calling him a "disaster" and claiming that "people are tired of COVID," according to multiple reporters who listened to the call.

Why it matters: Fauci, who considers himself apolitical, is one of the most trusted voices in the country on the coronavirus. Trump's escalating attacks on the government's top infectious-disease expert come as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are again surging across the country, just two weeks out from Election Day.

Axios
Updated 18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Politics: Trump says if Biden's elected, "he'll listen to the scientists"Trump calls Fauci a "disaster" on campaign call.
  2. Health: Coronavirus hospitalizations are on the rise — 8 states set single-day coronavirus case records last week.
  3. States: Wisconsin judge reimposes capacity limit on indoor venues.
  4. Business: Consumer confidence surveys show Americans are getting nervousHow China's economy bounced back from coronavirus.
  5. Sports: We've entered the era of limited fan attendance.
  6. Education: Why education technology can’t save remote learning.
Orion Rummler
Updated 4 hours ago - Health

8 states set single-day coronavirus case records last week

Data: Compiled by Axios; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

8 states set new highs last week for coronavirus infections recorded in a single day, according to the COVID Tracking Project (CTP) and state health departments. Montana, West Virginia, and Wyoming surpassed records from the previous week.

Why it matters: Cases and hospitalizations are rising in Michigan, a state that initially fought the pandemic with strict mitigation efforts, alongside states that took less action against the spread of the virus this spring.

