National Security Council names Russia as "likely" origin of U.S. agency breach

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A U.S. task force responsible for investigating the massive cyberattack that breached the departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security — among others — identified the hack as "likely Russian in origin," per a joint statement on Tuesday.

Why it matters: This is the first time the federal government has formally named Russia as the likely origin of the attack.

Catch up quick: The attackers targeted SolarWinds, the globally used network-management software that serves major companies and governments.

  • The FBI, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) and other agencies gathered under the National Security Council have so far "identified fewer than ten U.S. government agencies" that were affected by the breach.
  • Roughly 18,000 people and private sector companies are known to have been impacted overall, the agencies noted.

Of note: President Trump responded to the cyberattack in mid-December, claiming the "Fake News Media" exaggerated the extent of the hack, and claimed that China may be responsible, contradicting other government officials who attributed the breach to Russia.

What they're saying: "This work indicates that an Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) actor, likely Russian in origin, is responsible for most or all of the recently discovered, ongoing cyber compromises of both government and non-governmental networks," the agencies said.

  • "At this time, we believe this was, and continues to be, an intelligence gathering effort."

Shawna Chen
13 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Police officer who shot Jacob Blake won’t face charges

Demonstrators march during a Sunday protest in New York City over the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Photo: Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty

Police officers involved in the shooting of Jacob Blake will not face charges, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Gravely announced Tuesday.

The big picture: Kenosha was a center of protests, some violent, after Blake was shot and wounded in August by officer Rusten Sheskey.

Axios
35 mins ago - Podcasts

Sen. Amy Klobuchar on the presidential certification circus

Congress on Wednesday will be asked to certify state electors, setting the stage for Joe Biden's inauguration as the country's 46th president on Jan. 20. But, like so many things in the Trump era, it won't be business as usual, as groups of House and Senate Republicans say they will object to electors from at least four states.

Axios Re:Cap digs into the process and the precedent with Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), the ranking Democrat on the Senate Rules Committee, who will lead her party's response to objections on the Senate floor. Plus, Atlanta Journal-Constitution political reporter Greg Bluestein joins to discuss Georgia's senate runoffs.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Sen. Tim Scott will vote to certify Biden’s Electoral College win

Sen. Tim Scott addresses the Republican National Convention. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) will certify Joe Biden's Electoral College win, refusing to join the growing number of Republicans planning to object to the process, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Scott, who joins several veteran Republican senators standing firm against President Trump's efforts to overturn his legitimate election defeat, sparked buzz about a 2024 presidential run after getting the red carpet treatment at the Republican National Convention in August.

