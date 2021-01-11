Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

U.S. sanctions 7 more Ukrainian officials for "Russia-linked" election interference

Photo Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Getty Images photos: Mark Reinstein

The U.S. Treasury sanctioned seven more people on Monday as part of an alleged "Russia-linked foreign influence network" associated with a Ukranian lawmaker accused of trying to interfere in the 2020 election.

Why it matters: Ukrainian lawmaker Andrii Derkach, a former associate of Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, was accused by the U.S. of being "an active Russian agent for over a decade" and promoting "false and unsubstantiated" allegations targeting Joe Biden.

What they're saying: The Treasury and State Department identified former Ukraine officials Konstantin Kulyk, Oleksandr Onyshchenko, Andriy Telizhenko, and Oleksandr Dubinsky — a current member of the Ukrainian parliament — as part of a "coordinated" effort to spread "unsubstantiated allegations involving a U.S. political candidate."

Flashback: Derkach reportedly met with Giuliani in December 2019 in Kyiv, as first reported by the New York Times, "to discuss investigating the Biden family," which President Trump called for Ukraine and China to do earlier that same year.

  • Giuliani told NBC News last October that he was unaware that Derkach was a Russian agent and downplayed his work with the Ukrainian lawmaker.

Go deeper: Capitol siege is a sign of the triumph of Russia's disinformation campaign

Ina Fried, author of Login
11 mins ago - Technology

What's happened so far at CES 2021

Photo: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Having moved entirely online, this year's CES is unlike any other. However, there's still a ton of tech news to watch out for, and Axios has you covered with all the big news in one place.

The big picture: We are in the midst of both a pandemic and political upheaval, but that isn't stopping the biggest tech companies in the world from sharing their latest consumer gear. Here's the latest — check back all week for more from the Axios tech team.

Axios
Updated 40 mins ago - Economy & Business

Large corporations cut off political donations after Capitol siege

Photo: Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

In a shock to Washington Inc., several corporations are restricting or suspending political contributions after the Capitol siege.

Why it matters: The politics of pandering to the mob have become too dangerous for many of America's business leaders.

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
1 hour ago - World

Jared Kushner briefed Jake Sullivan on Trump's Middle East policy

Kushner (C) in the Oval Office with Trump and Brian Hook. Photo: Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images

Jared Kushner has briefed incoming national security adviser Jake Sullivan on the Trump administration’s Middle East policies, David Friedman, the outgoing U.S. ambassador to Israel, told a closed hearing in the Israeli parliament on Monday.

Why it matters: Friedman said Kushner had briefed Sullivan in particular on the Abraham Accords process through which four Arab countries have normalized relations with Israel, according to lawmakers who attended the hearing. Trump's advisers hope President-elect Biden will continue that process and encourage other countries like Saudi Arabia to sign on.

