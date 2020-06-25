25 mins ago - World

In Russia's constitutional referendum, Putin seeks 16 more years

Dave Lawler, author of World

In Putin’s Russia, the parade comes before the election. Photo: Sergey Pyatakov/Host Photo Agency via Getty

Russians began voting Thursday on the most significant package of constitutional changes since the fall of the Soviet Union.

Why it matters: The most significant of all is the clearing of President Vladimir Putin's term limits to allow him to remain in power until 2036.

Setting the scene: The referendum was postponed from April due to the pandemic and comes on the heels of a massive military parade to mark the anniversary of victory in World War II.

  • Voting will be spread over a week and include precautions to limit the spread of the virus.
  • The proposal would also enshrine social conservatism — "faith in god," opposition to gay marriage — into the constitution.
  • It would also give parliament new powers, including to appoint the prime minister, "while giving the president a greater say over the work of courts and prosecutors," per the WSJ.

Where things stand: Putin has been criticized for his hands-off approach to coronavirus, but his proposal is nonetheless expected to pass.

  • A recent Levada Center poll shows 44% in favor and 32% opposed — but 55% of those certain to turn out plan to vote in favor.
  • Opposition leaders including Alexei Navalny are calling for a boycott. The Kremlin is offering incentives to boost turnout.

What to watch: The Levada Center's tracking poll puts Putin's approval rating at 59%, his lowest mark since Sep. 1999, 3 months before he became president.

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
Updated 10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

The major police reforms that have been enacted since George Floyd's death

NYPD officers watch a George Floyd protest in Manhattan on June 6. Photo: Scott Heins/Getty Images

Weeks of protests across the U.S. following George Floyd's killing have put pressure on governments to scale back the use of force police officers can use on civilians and create new oversight for officer conduct.

Why it matters: Police reforms of this scale have not taken place in response to the Black Lives Matter movement since its inception in 2013, after George Zimmerman's acquittal for shooting Trayvon Martin, an unarmed black teenager.

Go deeper (4 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler
14 mins ago - World

Coronavirus accelerates in Africa as economic damage deepens

A lockdown delivery, in Uganda. Photo: Sumy Sadurni/AFP via Getty

Africa is reeling from the economic ravages of the coronavirus. Now the disease itself is accelerating across the continent.

Why it matters: “The question we’ve been asking is, ‘Is it that we will not see widespread outbreaks or that we haven’t seen them yet?’” says Tom Frieden, former CDC director.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 32 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 9,568,991 — Total deaths: 486,101 — Total recoveries — 4,799,790Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m ET: 2,416,727 — Total deaths: 122,550 — Total recoveries: 663,562 — Total tested: 29,207,820Map.
  3. States: America's reopening grinds to a halt, as Texas reverses course.
  4. Public health: New guidance shows young people with obesity and other health conditions are at risk — CDC says there could be 10 times more U.S. coronavirus cases than reported.
  5. Science: Face masks can help control coronavirus spread.
  6. 2020 election: Biden says Trump is "worried about looking bad" with COVID tests.
  7. 1🐎 thing: Kentucky Derby rescheduled for September, will allow audience.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow