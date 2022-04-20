Russia broke the bond market

The prospect of a Russian government bond default may be the most visible market symbol of Russia's new pariah state status — but there's also nearly $100 billion in Russian corporate bonds that now sit in a sort of investor limbo.

Why it matters: Call it more way that markets have been upended in the aftermath of Russia's conquest of Ukraine — alongside the broken nickel market and sky-high European energy prices.

The gridlock in the market for Russian bonds is unprecedented, says Sergey Goncharov, emerging markets portfolio manager at Vontobel’s Fixed Income Boutique.

"The infrastructure has been challenged … trades and basically any market activity related to Russia are definitely difficult to get executed," Goncharov says.

How it’s playing: Want to sell those bonds backing a Russian oil company — which your firm either requires you to sell, or you just feel kind of dirty holding onto? You might have a hard time doing it.

Any one trade often goes through several intermediaries — like payment agents and brokers — and at each step along the way someone has to decide if it’s compliant with U.S. and European sanctions, Goncharov says.

Trades that used to close in a matter of days now stretch into weeks of uncertainty.

Want to collect interest payments on the Russian corporate bonds that you hold? Don't hold your breath for that either.

Just like doing a trade, paying interest also goes through a series of intermediaries, all of whom have to make the same type of decisions related to sanctions compliance.

So far, Russian Railways, Nordgold and Eurochem have all failed to pay their bondholders — and they blame the sanctions for preventing their payments from hitting creditor accounts.

Moreover, if there’s a default, there's no playbook for orchestrating a consensual debt restructuring and getting a recovery on your bonds.

We outlined the difficulty of addressing a Russia sovereign debt default, and the driving principle is the same with corporates: There's no clear mechanism that issuers and bondholders can use to talk to each other and work out a deal.

The bottom line: Both Russia and Russian companies appear to have the willingness and the means to pay interest — but can’t get it done.“There's this third dimension now, [the issue] is neither willingness nor ability [to pay], but rather, the functional ability of the infrastructure to process a deal. I don't think that has ever [happened] before," Goncharov says.

Charted: Bond reality check

Default risk for Russian corporate bonds got a little more real on April 4.

That's the day the U.S. Treasury Department forbade Russia from accessing dollar reserves it holds in U.S. bank accounts to pay interest on its bonds.

State of play: Though the move applies to government bonds, it doesn't bode well for the ability of Russia-linked entities — like energy company Lukoil — to continue making good on their obligations.