Russia blocks UN effort to treat climate as security threat

Russia on Monday blocked a UN Security Council draft resolution that moved to define climate change as a threat to international peace, AP reports.

Why it matters: The proposal, co-sponsored by Ireland and Niger, would have called for factoring information on climate-related security implications into plans "regarding conflicts, peacekeeping efforts and political decisions," per AP.

While 12 of the 15-member council voted in favor of the measure, veto-wielding Russia's negative vote blocked the measure.

American Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield criticized Russia's move to stop the measure, saying the country "has let the world down, and there is no justification for taking this action."

The backdrop: Earlier this year, the Biden administration released a sweeping set of assessments on climate change's threat to national security and its role in fueling migration.

The assessments outlined several main risks to U.S. national security interests through 2040, including geopolitical tension as countries address climate change and its effects.

The security council has discussed climate-related security implications since 2007, according to AP, and the General Assembly declared itself "deeply concerned" about the issue in a 2009 resolution.

What they're saying: "The proposed document was coercing the Council to take a one-dimensional approach to conflicts and threats to international peace and security," Russia's UN Mission said in a statement.