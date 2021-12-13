Sign up for our daily briefing

Russia blocks UN effort to treat climate as security threat

Vassily Nebenzia, Russia’s UN ambassador. Photo: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Russia on Monday blocked a UN Security Council draft resolution that moved to define climate change as a threat to international peace, AP reports.

Why it matters: The proposal, co-sponsored by Ireland and Niger, would have called for factoring information on climate-related security implications into plans "regarding conflicts, peacekeeping efforts and political decisions," per AP.

  • While 12 of the 15-member council voted in favor of the measure, veto-wielding Russia's negative vote blocked the measure.
  • American Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield criticized Russia's move to stop the measure, saying the country "has let the world down, and there is no justification for taking this action."

The backdrop: Earlier this year, the Biden administration released a sweeping set of assessments on climate change's threat to national security and its role in fueling migration.

  • The assessments outlined several main risks to U.S. national security interests through 2040, including geopolitical tension as countries address climate change and its effects.
  • The security council has discussed climate-related security implications since 2007, according to AP, and the General Assembly declared itself "deeply concerned" about the issue in a 2009 resolution.

What they're saying: "The proposed document was coercing the Council to take a one-dimensional approach to conflicts and threats to international peace and security," Russia's UN Mission said in a statement.

  • "It was a generic proposal to establish this automatic link while neglecting all other aspects of situations in countries in conflict or countries lagging behind in their socio-economic development."

Go deeper

Ivana Saric
Dec 12, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Blinken: "Massive consequences" if Russia attacks Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a meeting of the G7 in Liverpool, England, on Dec. 12. Photo: Anthony Devlin/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Biden administration has made clear to Russia that it will face "massive consequences" if it commits acts of aggression toward Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday.

Why it matters: Russia's positioning of nearly 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border has sparked fears of a potentially devastating European conflict.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ivana Saric
Updated 6 mins ago - Energy & Environment

In photos: Before and after images show scale of tornado damage

Aerial shot of damaged homes and buildings in Mayfield, Ky. Photo: Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies

Newly released satellite images illustrate the extent of destruction wrecked by deadly tornados that tore through Kentucky and other states on Friday.

Driving the news: The confirmed death toll in Kentucky has climbed to 74 and is expected to increase. Dozens of people remain unaccounted for in the aftermath of the disaster.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Ivana Saric
2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Cracks could cause key ice shelf holding back "Doomsday Glacier" to collapse

Close look at the Thwaites Ice Shelf edge. Photo: NASA/James Yungel

Scientists have detected new cracks in the key ice shelf that buttresses Antarctica's Thwaites Glacier, indicating that the ice shelf could break apart within the next five years.

Why it matters: The destruction of the ice shelf could accelerate the movement of inland ice into the sea, eventually causing sea levels to rise by several feet and endangering coastal communities worldwide, per the Washington Post.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

