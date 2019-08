The big picture: America's 85 and older population will spike 200+% between 2015 and 2050, while the under 65 population will increase just 12%, per the Post.

That trend includes aging health care workers, who are disproportionately older in rural areas.

Between the lines: “The U.S. is just starting this journey, and Maine is at the leading edge,” Maine Council on Aging's Jess Maurer told the Post. “As we are living longer, all the systems that have always worked for us may have to be changed.”

That includes the need for nearly 8 million more long-term care workers in the years to come, the Post cites.

the need for nearly 8 million more long-term care workers in the years to come, the Post cites. It could also increase pressure for expansions of visas for medical professionals to immigrate to the U.S.

for expansions of visas for medical professionals to immigrate to the U.S. The systemic nature of this problem could also require a more expansive Medicare benefit for the elderly.

The bottom line: These trends have been coming for a long time, with our political system proving itself woefully inadequate for the challenge. Now it's left to our children and theirs to pick up the tab.

Go deeper: The global aging trend is leading to millions of empty homes