Dem group launches plan to elect local election officials

Run for Something, a Democratic group, is launching a plan to recruit more than 5,000 candidates for local offices in charge of election administration, as former President Trump continues to spread election conspiracy theories.

State of play: The group hopes to raise $80 million over the next three years and recruit candidates in 35 states — where election administrators are elected by voters — who will run to become county election board members, county clerks and other election-related positions.

Amanda Litman, one of the group's co-founders, said the plan — known as "Clerk Work" — will be run on more than just battleground states because "democracy is at stake even when the electoral college outcome isn't."

Run for Something is working alongside partners, including the Open Democracy PAC, which will spend on advertising to boost the candidates.

Details: The group has a pitch memo to donors that says, "early support has an outsize impact as we race to recruit good candidates before it's too late," per Politico.

"The left is decades behind in investing in the local infrastructure needed to fight back against emerging anti-democracy forces on the right."

"Taking over our election administration infrastructure at the local level is our last best option. If we want to win, we need to go big quickly."

What they're saying: "Election subversion in 2024 may not require a violent mob storming the Capitol — instead, a s--tty county board in Michigan or a Nazi running elections in Kansas will have enough power to undermine the entire process. Malicious incompetence will be enough to do serious damage," Litman said in a tweet.

Litman told Politico that Run for Something has raised nearly $6 million since fundraising started in late 2021.

Background: Run for Something launched in 2017 to "recruit and support young, diverse progressives to run for down-ballot races in order to build sustainable power for Democrats in all 50 states," per the group's website.