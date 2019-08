What's new: "Giuliani has spoken on the phone and held an in-person meeting, in Madrid, with a top representative" of Zelensky's to encourage Ukraine to investigate potential conflicts of interest involving the Biden family and whether the country "took steps during the 2016 election to damage" the Trump campaign, the NYT reports.

Flashback: The NYT previously reported that Giuliani also wanted to visit Ukraine to encourage Zelensky to investigate the origin of special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Giuliani canceled that trip in May, then met with a former Ukrainian diplomat in New York.

The other side: Ukraine's prosecutor general said in May that he has no evidence of wrongdoing by former Vice President Joe Biden or his son Hunter, regarding potential conflicts of interest involving the family's work with a Ukrainian company.

Go deeper: Giuliani cancels trip to Ukraine as Trump suggests investigating Biden