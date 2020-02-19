17 mins ago - Technology

Hackers use Rudy Giuliani's Twitter typos to spread malware

Jacob Knutson

Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Hackers are using misspelled links in Rudy Giuliani's tweets to spread malware, CNET reports.

Why it matters: Giuliani, the former New York mayor and President Trump's personal lawyer, has more than 650,000 Twitter followers — including politicians, journalists and Trump Organization members — all of whom could unknowingly click an incorrect link that exposes them to malware.

How it works: Hackers or cyber trolls, using a technique called "typosquatting," register URLs similar to those of popular websites, hoping that users flub the spelling and visit the fake page, which can contain malicious software or unintended content.

What happened: Giuliani, who advised the Trump administration on cybersecurity, tried to tweet a link to his website, RudyGiulianics.com, on Feb. 16, but included a space after "Rudy."

  • He instead linked to a website that redirects visitors to websites that collect tracking data and leads users to an unsecured website attempting to install adware.
  • Giuliani again tried to link to his website on the same day but forgot the third "i" in his last name. This faulty URL did not contain malware but directed visitors to the Wikipedia entry for the Trump-Ukraine impeachment scandal.

The big picture: It's not the first time Giuliani has faced high-profile issues with technology.

  • He accidentally "butt-dialed" NBC News' Rich Schapiro last year. That incident prompted other reporters to discuss instances in which they received an accidental call from Giuliani.
  • He also visited a Apple Store in 2017 to have an employee unlock his iPhone after forgetting his passcode, reports NBC News. A former FBI special agent told NBC that Giuliani's decision to allow an unknown person to access his phone was "crazy."

Go deeper

Ursula Perano

Senators to meet with Zelensky weeks after impeachment acquittal

Photo: Antonio Masiello/Getty Images.

A bipartisan group of senators that includes Sens. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) announced in a statement Wednesday that they will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev on Friday.

Why it matters: The meeting will come less than two weeks after President Trump was acquitted of impeachment charges that alleged he withheld military aid to Ukraine in order to pressure Zelensky into investigating his political rivals.

Go deeperArrowFeb 12, 2020 - World
Jacob Knutson

House Democrats demand answers on DOJ's "intake process" for Giuliani

Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

Attorney General Bill Barr confirmed Monday that the Justice Department "established an intake process" for information Rudy Giuliani gathered about the Bidens in Ukraine.

The latest: House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) sent a letter to Barr Monday afternoon demanding answers as to why the department is receiving information from Giuliani outside of normal channels, especially in light of reports that he is under investigation by the Southern District of New York.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Feb 10, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Zachary Basu

Justice Department says U.S. attorneys are reviewing Ukraine information

Rudy Giuliani. Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd sent a letter to House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) Tuesday informing him that the U.S. attorneys for the Eastern District of New York and the Western District of Pennsylvania are reviewing "unsolicited" information from the public related to matters involving Ukraine.

Why it matters: Nadler had requested an explanation for the "intake process" that Attorney General Bill Barr stated had been set up in order to receive information that Rudy Giuliani had obtained about the Bidens in Ukraine.

Go deeperArrow22 hours ago - Politics & Policy