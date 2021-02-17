Sign up for our daily briefing

Screen Time: R.T. Rybak rhymes and reads

Photo illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

He's not positive, but R.T. Rybak, a three-term mayor of Minneapolis, thinks he was the first mayor to join Twitter, back in 2008.

In those early years on the social media platform, Rybak would create poems that reminded people to move their cars during snow emergencies.

We talked to Rybak, now the CEO of the Minneapolis Foundation, about his media habits:

  • 📱Device of choice: iPad Pro
  • 👇 First tap of the day: The Star Tribune and newsletters, including Monocle Minute and Twins Daily.
  • 📰 Go-to news source: He uses Twitter as a jumping off point, but called the (recently defunct) Southwest Journal "the most important publication."
  • 🎧 Podcast queue: "The Daily" and "Conversations with Chanda."
  • 📖 Reading list: "Gods of the Upper Air," "Evil Geniuses" and "Nixonland."
  • 🎶 Most used app: "Shazam and Spotify ... I'm constantly walking down the street, watching a television show or in a store and I hear a snippet of music and I Shazam it and then build it into a Spotify list."

This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

Bryan Walsh, author of Future
The battle over climate change's most important number

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Economists are urging the U.S. government to adopt a higher number for the social cost of carbon emissions.

Why it matters: The social cost of carbon might be the single most important number on climate change, one that helps decide how much we're willing to invest to slow global warming — and how much we actually value the future.

Glen JohnsonMargaret Talev
Trump exile government takes shape

Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

From campaigns to conventions, Donald Trump and his administration are reemerging in exile.

What's happening: Trump family members are weighing political races, a slate of former Cabinet members are set to speak at next week's CPAC meeting, and after laying low through his impeachment trial, Trump is vowing to battle Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to shape the GOP’s field for the 2022 midterms.

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
Biden finally calls Netanyahu

Vice President Joe Biden sits with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before a dinner at the prime minister's residence March 9, 2010 in Jerusalem, Israel. Photo: Pool/Getty Images

President Joe Biden spoke on the phone today with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, one month after taking office.

Why it matters: In recent weeks the White House had faced questions over Biden’s decision to call the leaders of a dozen allies and world powers before calling Netanyahu. 

