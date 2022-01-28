Rovio is plotting an Angry Birds comeback

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Screenshot: Angry Birds Journey: Rovio
The recent release of a new Angry Birds mobile game is part of an effort to bring back a classic series in some very modern ways.
Driving the news: Rovio, the company behind 2009 sensation Angry Birds (yes, it was that long ago), just released its newest slingshot game, Angry Birds Journey, last week.
- It released a new cartoon, Angry Birds Summer Madness, on Netflix Friday.
- The company also recently launched an official Angry Birds space in Roblox which has been visited more than 300,000 times, even as Rovio acknowledges it's still figuring out what to do with it.
The big picture: These efforts are an attempt by Rovio to revive a brand that hasn’t had a hit Angry Birds release since AB2 in 2015 and has seen gaming revenue plateau and license revenues fall in recent years.
- Rovio’s senior vice president of Angry Birds strategy, Ben Mattes, tells Axios that one problem has been missing a section of gamers.
- “We have this gulf where maybe the teens aren't playing Angry Birds as much as we might like,” he says.
- He noted that kids get into the series from the cartoons, but that much of the player base, loyal since the early years, is older. Teens, seeking something cool, wind up playing League of Legends or Clash of Clans instead.
Between the lines: Rovio, therefore, wants to experiment, and Mattes drops hints of what sounds like a potential Angry Birds MOBA (the genre of League of Legends) or a riff on other popular games.
- “The experience of physics and destruction and slingshots, there's no reason why that can't lend itself to a competitive team-based multiplayer synchronous or asynchronous co-op battler,” he says.
- For Rovio, the goal ultimately is for Angry Birds to succeed in a new way. “It's not what we need to make better free-to-play slingshot games because frankly, we're kind of doing that pretty well,” Mattes says.
- Instead, Rovio plans to experiment and make new types of Angry Birds games (and maybe some more non AB games, too.)
Classic comeback: The company also plans to revive the original 2009 game, which it removed from mobile storefronts a few years ago due to tech incompatibility issues.
- Rovio is specifically reconstructing the game as it was in 2012, after several content updates, to satisfy longtime fans’ requests.
- “As a company, if every time you do a press release or you do a podcast or you do a guest appearance, the comment section is just flooded with hash-tag ‘Bring back 2012,’ you're going to hear it and you're going to say, ‘Oh yeah, well, I guess we can't really ignore this anymore.’”
- Many older mobile hits from the early days of iOS and Android are unplayable because of those tech issues, a factor that also led to the unexpectedly emotional effort by No Man's Sky developer to rebuild and rerelease its first game, Joe Danger, this week.
The bottom line: Plenty of classic gaming franchises, such as Pac-Man or Space Invaders, stick around as monetizable nostalgia acts.
- Rovio’s challenge is to see if Angry Birds in 2022 can be more than that.