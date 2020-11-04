Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Former White House doctor Ronny Jackson wins House race in Texas

Ronny Jackson on Capitol Hill in 2018. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

President Trump's former physician Ronny Jackson has defeated Democrat Gus Trujillo in Texas's solidly Republican 13th Congressional District, AP projects.

Why it matters: Jackson will replace retiring GOP Rep. Mac Thornberry. The former White House physician was nominated by Trump to run the Department of Veterans Affairs in 2018, but he withdrew from consideration amid allegations of workplace misconduct.

The big picture: Jackson, an ardent defender of Trump and his administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic, boasted of his personal connection to the president and his background as a Navy rear admiral throughout the race, the New York Times reports.

  • Jackson's relationship with the president and the White House appeared to grow closer after a 2018 briefing in which he promoted Trump's “incredible genes" and performance on a cognitive test.

Axios
12 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Lindsey Graham wins Senate re-election against Jaime Harrison

Photo: Susan Walsh-Pool/Getty Images

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C) has won re-election against Democrat Jaime Harrison in a highly competitive and closely watched race for the U.S. Senate, AP projects.

Why it matters: Harrison raised massive amounts of money — including a record-breaking $57 million in Q3 — in his bid to unseat Graham, one of President Trump's closest allies in the Senate. Graham is chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and led the controversial push to confirm Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett a week before the election.

Axios
Updated 26 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: Trump, Biden claim expected states in early returns

Expand chart
Data: AP; Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

Both President Trump and Joe Biden have won many of the states they were expected to win. But the most critical results will come from the battleground states, where it's too early to call the results.

The latest: Trump was leading in Florida, and it's close in other key states like Georgia and North Carolina. If Trump wins Florida, it likely rules out the chance that the presidential race could be resolved tonight — but Democrats believe Biden is doing well in Pennsylvania, which could be the critical state.

Axios
28 mins ago - Politics & Policy

GOP Sen. Cory Gardner loses re-election race in Colorado

Data: AP; Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

Former Gov. John Hickenlooper (D) has defeated incumbent Sen. Cory Gardner (R) in Colorado's Senate race, AP projects.

Why it matters: It's the first Senate seat that Democrats have flipped this election as they seek to take control of the upper chamber.

