Former White House doctor Ronny Jackson wins House race in Texas

President Trump's former physician Ronny Jackson has defeated Democrat Gus Trujillo in Texas's solidly Republican 13th Congressional District, AP projects.

Why it matters: Jackson will replace retiring GOP Rep. Mac Thornberry. The former White House physician was nominated by Trump to run the Department of Veterans Affairs in 2018, but he withdrew from consideration amid allegations of workplace misconduct.

The big picture: Jackson, an ardent defender of Trump and his administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic, boasted of his personal connection to the president and his background as a Navy rear admiral throughout the race, the New York Times reports.