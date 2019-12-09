Former White House doctor Ronny Jackson running for Congress

Former White House chief physician Ronny Jackson, who was once nominated by President Trump to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, has filed to run for Congress in Texas' 13th Congressional District, the Texas Tribune reports.

The big picture: Jackson withdrew his name from consideration for VA secretary last April after allegations surfaced that he fostered a "hostile work environment" by being intoxicated at work and abusive toward his colleagues. Jackson denied the allegations, calling them "completely false and fabricated." He will run to replace retiring GOP Rep. Mac Thornberry.

