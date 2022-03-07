Sen. Ron Johnson (R. Wisc.) said in an interview Monday that the GOP should repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, if Republicans retake control of the White House and Congress in 2024.

The big picture: The last time Republicans controlled the White House and Congress they were unable to successfully repeal and replace Obamacare.

Republicans made numerous efforts to repeal Obamacare for almost a decade, before abandoning the push in 2018, the Washington Post notes.

Driving the news: Johnson told the Breitbart News Daily podcast on Monday that Republicans need to "get our act together" for the 2024 election so they can "make good on what we've established as our priorities."