Romance scams reach five year high

Maybe your Valentine’s Day date should start with a background check.

Driving the news: Romance scams have reached at least a five-year high, according to reports submitted to the Federal Trade Commission.

By the numbers: 56,000 Americans reported losing $547 million in love-bait ploys in 2021, up from 17,000 reporting $87 million in losses in 2017.

The new Netflix documentary “The Tinder Swindler” details the exploits of alleged serial conman Shimon Hayut, who “was able to scam women out of approximately $10 million” through dating apps, according to GQ. He has reportedly denied the allegations.

How it works: Romance scammers often use fake online profiles with attractive photos, according to the FTC.

They will often avoid meeting in person, creating elaborate stories as to why they can't, the FTC reports.

More than one-third of romance scams started on Facebook or Instagram in 2021.

The bottom line: If your prospective love interest wants money, swipe left.