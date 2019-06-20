Prosecutors accuse Roger Stone of violating gag order with social media posts

Federal prosecutors on Thursday accused longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone, who is currently awaiting trial on charges stemming from the Mueller investigation, of violating the terms of his gag order by posting about his case on social media.
"Stone placed the June 18 and June 19 posts on a social media platform specifically identified in the Court’s order, Instagram. The posts refer to Stone’s filings in this case and they target the investigation that was conducted by the Special Counsel and FBI of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. The posts, moreover, tag major media outlets, effectively calling on those outlets to cover Stone’s allegations."