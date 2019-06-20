Prosecutors accuse Roger Stone of violating gag order with social media posts

Why it matters: The notoriously brash and self-described "dirty trickster" has been on thin ice for months. In February, Judge Amy Berman Jackson hit Stone with a full gag order for posting an Instagram that appeared to show her face near a crosshairs symbol, with a caption that described her as an "Obama-appointed judge who dismissed the Benghazi charges against Hillary Clinton."

Prosecutors argue that Stone's recent antics "appear calculated to generate media coverage of information that is not relevant to this case but that could prejudice potential jurors." They have requested a hearing with Judge Jackson to review the allegations.

Read the court filing: