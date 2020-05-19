Norma McCorvey, the anonymous plaintiff in the 1973 Roe v. Wade case that protected women's abortion rights, told a documentary crew in a 2017 "deathbed confession" that she was paid to support the anti-abortion movement during the later years of her life, the Los Angeles Times reports.

What she said: "I was the big fish. I think it was a mutual thing. I took their money and they’d put me out in front of the cameras and tell me what to say. That’s what I’d say," McCovey told the makers of "AKA Jane Roe," which premieres Friday on FX.

"It was all an act. I did it well, too. I am a good actress."

"If a young woman wants to have an abortion, that’s no skin off my ass. That’s why they call it choice."

The big picture: McCorvey was never fully embraced by abortion-rights activists after she revealed herself to be the named Roe plaintiff in the 1980s due to inconsistencies in her account.

She claimed that her pregnancy that kicked off the case was a result of rape before later saying that she had lied.

The other side: Rob Schenck, an evangelical minister and former leader of anti-abortion rights group Operation Rescue, confirmed McCorvey's account, saying the group paid her out of fears "that she would go back to the other side."