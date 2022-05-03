Demonstrators rallied outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday night after a leaked draft document first published by Politico indicated the justices were preparing to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark abortion ruling.

The big picture: About 200 mostly pro-abortion rights protesters were gathered in front of barricades at the court in Washington, D.C., chanting "abortion is health care. A small group of anti-abortion protesters was also present.

Tamika Turner protests in front of the Supreme Court on Monday night. Photo: Sophia Cai

Why it matters: Overturning the 1973 ruling would make abortion immediately illegal in at least 13 states, per Axios' Oriana Gonzalez.

Zoom in: At the protest, Kate Henjes, a trans woman, was among those leading chants in front of the steps of the Supreme Court.

"I'm a transgender woman I know what it's like for my rights to be stripped away," the 18-year-old told Axios. "And so I'm standing here with all women who have had abortions or may have abortions in the future for their rights.”

Julia Shapero contributed reporting.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.