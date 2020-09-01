20 mins ago - Economy & Business

German startup factory Rocket Internet to delist its stock

CEO Oliver Samwer. Photo: John Phillips/Getty Images for TechCrunch

Rocket Internet, the German startup factory infamous for copying other companies, said Tuesday that it will delist its stock, citing current greater availability of private capital than when it went public in 2014.

Between the lines: Despite producing and backing a number of successful companies like Zalando and HelloFresh, Rocket Internet's own stock has largely traded below its IPO price of €42.50 ($50.95) a share.

  • Rocket will buy back 8.84% of shares at €18.57 ($22.24) each until Sept. 15, and during a shareholder meeting on Sept. 24, will seek authorization to buy back up to another 10%.
  • Co-founder and CEO Sam Samwer, who owns 4.5% of the company, and Rocket Internet-affiliated Global Founders, which holds 45% of the stock, will retain their stakes.

Mike Allen, author of AM
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Zuckerberg, Chan invest $300 million in election infrastructure

Photo; Ian Tuttle/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize via Getty Images

Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg are putting up $300 million to promote "safe and reliable voting in states and localities" amid the pandemic, the Center for Tech and Civic Life and Center for Election Innovation & Research will announce Tuesday.

What they're saying: "The more I've focused on this election, the more important I've felt it is both to make sure local counties and states have the resources they need to handle these unprecedented conditions, and that people are aware that the infrastructure is in place to make every vote count so they can accept the result of the election as legitimate," Zuckerberg told Axios.

Margaret Talev
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Exclusive: Dem group warns of apparent Trump Election Day landslide

A top Democratic data and analytics firm told "Axios on HBO" it's highly likely that President Trump will appear to have won — potentially in a landslide — on election night, even if he ultimately loses when all the votes are counted. 

Why this matters: Way more Democrats will vote by mail than Republicans, due to fears of the coronavirus, and it will take days if not weeks to tally these. This means Trump, thanks to Republicans doing almost all of their voting in person, could hold big electoral college and popular vote leads on election night.

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, author of China
2 hours ago - World

China is censoring Hollywood's imagination

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

China's economic carrots and sticks are putting pressure on Hollywood to produce films that might soar in the country's box office — and avoid those that may displease Beijing.

The big picture: By censoring American blockbusters, Beijing believes it can prevent American and global audiences from imagining the Chinese Communist Party as a major threat, and from viewing the targets of China's repression as victims worthy of sympathy.

