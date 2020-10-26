34 mins ago - Health

Rockefeller Foundation commits $1 billion for COVID-19 recovery

A health worker performs a COVID-19 test in New Delhi. Photo: Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

The Rockefeller Foundation announced on Monday that it will allocate $1 billion over the next three years to address the pandemic and its aftermath.

Why it matters: The mishandled pandemic and the effects of climate change threaten to reverse global progress and push more than 100 million people into poverty around the world. Governments and big NGOs need to ensure that the COVID-19 recovery reaches everyone who needs it.

By the numbers: The Rockefeller Foundation's $1 billion commitment is the largest in its 107-year history, and will primarily focus on expanding access to COVID-19 tests and vaccines, as well as investing in distributed green power sources for the more than 800 million people stuck in energy poverty.

  • The Foundation will leverage both its own endowment and the proceeds from its first-ever bond offering for charitable purposes, and aims to catalyze billions more in private investments.

What they're saying: "This crisis has unwound two to two-and-a-half decades of progress against basic human development goals," says Rajiv Shah, the president of the Rockefeller Foundation. "You can imagine a future characterized by extreme inequity on a global scale, or you can imagine a future where sometimes steps up with a Marshall Plan for building back post-crisis."

How it works: Shah argues that increasing access to energy is an under-appreciated part of any kind of recovery, especially since the pandemic has led to more than 100 million having their electricity cut because of unpaid bills.

  • "If you don't have reliable industrial power, you can't run businesses," says Shah, who led the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) under President Obama. "If you can't run businesses, you don't create jobs."
  • Funding will also go to expanding Rockefeller's National Covid-19 Testing & Tracing Action Plan, with a particular focus on vulnerable communities in the U.S.

Background: The Rockefeller Foundation has long been involved in public health, including funding the work that led to the yellow fever vaccine.

  • During his time at USAID, Shah was a key figure in the global response to the 2014 Ebola outbreak in West Africa.

The catch: As big as a billion dollars is for a charity, it's little more than 0.006% of the $16 trillion that the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to cost the U.S. alone.

The bottom line: The pandemic will be an inflection point for the future of the world, and it's vital to begin preparing for that future now.

13 hours ago - Health

Ex-FDA chief: Pence campaigning after COVID exposure puts others at risk

Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb said "the short answer is yes" when asked whether Vice President Mike Pence is putting others at risk by continuing to campaign after several aides tested positive for COVID-19, stressing that the White House needs to be "very explicit about the risks that they're taking."

Why it matters: The New York Times reports that at least five members of Pence's inner circle, including his chief of staff Marc Short and outside adviser Marty Obst, have tested positive for the virus. Pence tested negative on Sunday morning, according to the VP's office, and he'll continue to travel for the final stretch of the 2020 campaign.

Zachary Basu
15 hours ago - Health

Mark Meadows: "We are not going to control the pandemic"

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows defended Vice President Pence's decision to continue traveling and campaigning despite his exposure to staff who have tested positive for COVID-19, saying Sunday that Pence is exempt from CDC guidelines because he is "essential personnel."

Why it matters: CDC guidelines call for people who have been exposed to the virus to quarantine for 14 days. Meadows said on CNN's "State of the Union" that Pence will wear a mask when he travels and argued that "he's not just campaigning," pointing to the Israel-Sudan normalization agreement announced by the White House last week.

Fadel Allassan
17 hours ago - Health

U.S. reports over 80,000 new COVID-19 cases for 2nd straight day

Photo: Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images

The U.S. reported 83,718 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, marking the second day in a row that the country topped 80,000 daily infections, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Why it matters: The coronavirus is surging across the U.S. and threatening to overwhelm hospitals, especially in rural areas. The government's top infectious-disease expert Anthony Fauci told MSNBC earlier this month the U.S. is "facing a whole lot of trouble" as it heads into the winter, with cold weather likely to contribute to further spread of the virus.

