Driving the news: Astronauts on the International Space Station are in the midst of a marathon 10 spacewalks focusing on station upkeep and repairs to a science instrument.

Ground controllers were able to use robotics to help set up some activities ahead of the spacewalks, making them easier for astronauts to perform.

But even with that robotic help, these spacewalks have taken dozens of hours of planning and training and represent one of the most dangerous activities astronauts can perform in space.

Details: The Dextre robotic tool — which comes equipped with 2 arms and 4 tool holders — on the outside of the ISS was used to loosen bolts before astronauts stepped out on their first walk in the series this month.

In the future, robotic tools could also take the place of astronauts in constructing stations while in orbit and inspecting components of those stations once built, University of Michigan aerospace engineer Ella Atkins told Axios via email.

Humanoid robots in the vein of NASA's Robonaut might be able to take even more of that responsibility off of the shoulders of astronauts.

What's next: NASA's small Gateway station around the Moon will be designed to minimize the number of spacewalks needed at any given time, making use of advances in robotics.

And the Gateway will not be crewed year-round, making it more important that mission managers have robots at their service.

"By designing your vehicle to favor the robot, chances are good that anything the robot can do, humans can do as well, whereas vice versa isn't always true," NASA's lead for robotics flight controllers Laura Lucier told Axios.

Yes, but: It's unlikely robots will fully take over all spacewalking operations, and there are other ways to reduce the number of spacewalks needed aboard orbiting outposts.