Where the robots are

Robots are coming, but, at least in the United States, they're landing in clusters. Most are in Michigan and Ohio, the base of the U.S. auto industry, and the home of one of every five robots in the U.S. In all, the auto industry accounts for nearly half of all industrial robots in use in the country, with Detroit alone having almost five times the number of any other major U.S. city (see the enormous red circle), per a new Brookings study.

Data: Brookings Institution; Graphic: Chris Canipe / Axios
Mark Muro, a senior fellow at Brookings, tells Axios that the data for this map came from the International Federation for Robotics. The resulting pattern is dense concentration in the industrial upper Midwest, Northeast and Upper South, along with the San Francisco and Los Angeles areas; vast parts of the country have none, while a few secondary cities, like Kokomo (auto parts) and Elkhart-Goshen (RVs) in Indiana, have 35 robots for every 1,000 people (even Detroit has just 8.5).

"They aren't everywhere," Muro said. "They are in industrial parts of the country associated with heightened social and labor market anxiety."

The Confederate-era statue issue is just beginning

A statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is lowered to a truck for removal Friday, May 19, 2017, from Lee Circle in New Orleans. (Scott Threlkeld / AP)

Charlottesville, Virginia, was the home this weekend to a "Unite the Right" white nationalist rally that ended with one progressive protester killed, and two state police officers dead from a helicopter crash. The purpose of the rally was to oppose the removal of a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee.

But Charlottesville is not the only city with Confederate-era statues. One was ripped down Monday night in Durham, North Carolina, and other cities are debating or facing active calls to remove their Confederate memorials and statues.

Other cities with the potential to be the next Charlottesville:

  • Baltimore, MD: Monday morning, Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh said she had "reached out to two contractors about removing Confederate-era monuments in Baltimore," according to the Baltimore Sun.
  • Lexington, KY: Saturday afternoon, Lexington, Kentucky, Mayor Jim Gray tweeted that he is "taking action to relocate" the city's two Confederate statues. The Washington Post reports that that they will be placed in "a nearby park honoring veterans," if approved.
  • Gainesville, FL: The Orlando Sentinel reported that the statue known as "Old Joe" currently standing outside the Alachua County Administrative Building, is being returned to the United Daughters of the Confederacy.
  • Hillsborough, FL: In July, the Hillsborough County commissioners voted to remove a Confederate statue in downtown Tampa. Per the Orlando Sentinel, the commission will re-visit the issue on Wednesday.
  • Richmond, VA: Protestors marched in downtown Richmond Sunday night, and demanded the removal of a statue of Confederate general J.E.B. Stuart, according to WTVR CBS 6 Richmond. Additionally, The Hill reports that Americans for Richmond Monument Preservation have requested to have an event at a Robert E. Lee monument on September 16.
  • Boston, MA: There is a planned "Free Speech Rally" for this Saturday in Boston. Mayor Marty Walsh said they "will not tolerate incitements to violence."
  • San Francisco, CA: A "Patriot Prayer" group has been issued a license to gather on August 26 at Crissy Field in San Francisco, according to SF Gate. SF Gate reports that Southern Poverty Law Center described the group as one that provokes "black-clad ideologues on the left into acts of violence."
  • Berkeley, CA: Per a SF Gate report, No Marxism in America is gathering on August 27 at the Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park, but has not yet applied for a permit.

These cities have already removed Confederate memorials:

  • New Orleans, LA: Four Civil War-era monuments were taken down in New Orleans. Mayor Mitch Landrieu said they ignored the terror they stood for, and that post-Civil War they "were part of that terrorism as much as burning a cross on someone's lawn," according to CNN.
  • St. Louis, MO: In late June, city officials reached an agreement with the Missouri Civil War Museum and other groups to relocate a Confederate monument to the museum, a cemetery, or battlefield outside the city, per a Reuters report.
  • Austin, TX: UT Austin Student Body President Xavier Rotnofsky proposed the removal of a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis. It was relocated to the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History.
  • Orlando, FL: An estimated six-week process of relocating a Confederate statue began in June at Lake Eola Park in Orlando. The statue is being moved to a Confederate veteran section of the Greenwood Cemetery.
  • Columbia, MO: A five-and-a-half ton boulder monument was moved in 2015 from the Boone County Courthouse to a historic battlefield site.
  • Tuscaloosa, AL: The Unviersity of Alabama replaced the portrait of Confederate general John Tyler Morgan in 2015, with a collection of African-American art that was donated in 2008.
  • Stuart, VA: The portrait of Confederal general Jeb Stuart was removed from outside the Patrick County courthouse.
  • Rockville, MD: A statue of a Confederate cavalryman is being relocated from it's original placement near the Old Red Brick Courthouse to private property.

States with laws that preserve Confederate history:

  • Alabama: Governor Kay Ivey signed into law the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act of 2017 which "disallows removing or renaming any memorial streets or buildings...that have been in place for 40 or more years," according to Yahoo.
  • South Carolina: The South Carolina Heritage Act, passed in 2000, requires a two-thirds vote from the Legislature to approve any changes made to historical monuments.
  • Tennessee: The Tennessee Heritage Protection Act is similar to South Carolina's, requiring a two-thirds vote from the Tennessee Historical Commission to approve changes in historical items like flags, plaques, streets, bridges, etc.
  • North Carolina: In 2015, Governor Pat McCroy approved a bill that would prohibit the removal of "any historical statue on public property, per NPR.
Another CEO resigns from Trump's council

Scott Paul, president of the Alliance for American Manufacturing, announced on Twitter that he is resigning from Trump's Manufacturing Council. He follows the CEOs of Merck, Under Armour and Intel, all of whom stepped down yesterday.

Minutes before Paul's announcement, Trump responded to the wave of CEO resignations on Twitter, saying he has "many" replacements for those who have left. "For every CEO that drops out of the Manufacturing Council, I have many to take their place. Grandstanders should not have gone on. JOBS!"

The many groups making noise on the far-right

David J. Phillip, Steve Helber, Joshua Replogle, Steve Helber @itspepe / AP, Twitter

A collection of alt-right and right-wing extremist groups dubbed "Unite the Right" clashed with anti-racists and anti-fascists in Charlottesville last weekend, where they'd gathered to protest the removal of a Robert E. Lee statue at the University of Virginia.

While the Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazis are more recognizable, here are some other less notorious groups and subgroups on the far-right:

The leaders and speakers, according to Newsweek:

  • Jason Kessler, a right-wing blogger who organized the "Unite the Right" rally
  • Richard Spencer, a white nationalist leader and president of National Policy Institute, a white nationalist think tank
  • Matthew Heimbach, founder of the Youth for Western Culture and the White Student Union at Towson University
  • Mike "Enoch" Peinovich, an alt-right, anti-Semitic blogger and podcaster
  • Tim "Baked Alaska" Gionet, a social media troll who toured with the incendiary, alt-right leader Milo Yiannopoulos last year

The main groups of the far-right:

The "alt-right"

  • Coined by Richard Spencer in 2008; defined by AP as "an offshoot of conservatism mixing racism, white nationalism and populism."
  • "Alt-right" followers are often anti-Muslim, anti-immigration, anti-globalism, anti-feminism and opposed to what they deem "political correctness."
  • The movement also includes some anti-Semitic members.
  • The "alt-right" became a more familiar term due to the community's outspoken support for Trump during the election, and is often considered affiliated with Breitbart News, whose former CEO Steve Bannon was appointed Trump's chief strategist.

The "alt-lite"

  • This is a subgroup of the "alt-right" in that it rejects white supremacist thinking.
  • They reject "feminists and immigrants, among others. Many within the alt lite sphere are virulently anti-Muslim; the group abhors everyone on "the left" and traffics in conspiracy theories," according to the anti-defamation league.
  • One example is the Proud Boys, an all-men group started by VICE co-founder Gavin McInnes, who said of the group: "Our motto is that, we're Western Chauvinists who refuse to apologize for creating the modern world."
  • The Proud Boys do not exclude homosexuals or people of color.
  • Although Jason Kessler is a new Proud Boys member, the group did not participate in the rally, according to their Twitter and magazine.
  • This subgroup is sometimes referred to as the "new right," following figures like Mike Cernovich and Jack Posobiec.

Identitarian

  • They consider Islam the greatest danger to society, pointing to the terrorist attacks by Muslim extremists.
  • The movement originated in France and has spread to other countries, including Germany and the U.S.
  • Identitarians are anti-immigration, especially from Muslim countries.
  • They are also anti-multiculturalism, claiming that citizens should take pride in their own traditions and cultures without being called racist.
  • A popular figure in this movement is the Canadian Youtube host Lauren Southern.

Kekistani

  • "Civilians" of a fictitious, white nationalist nation (Kekistan), which only exists online and was created by the far-right, 4chan, World of Warcraft community.
  • Kekistanis claim the Egyptian god Kek, who has the head of a frog, as their god — which eventually led to the adoption of the Pepe the frog meme by the group.
  • This group is used primarily to troll those on the left, but has its own theology, "meme magick" flag (which resembles a German nazi flag), pseudo-news Twitter channels, and a common prayer, which all reflect alt-right ideology.
  • Read a more detailed account of the how the "nation" came to be on SPLC.

White Nationalists

  • Believe that pro-diversity efforts — including policies that benefit minorities in university admission processes and hiring — are "exploiting" white people, and that they need their own nation to protect themselves from people of color.
  • They believe that there should be total segregation, and fight to keep whites as the racial majority in the U.S.
  • Some white nationalists claim to oppose the view that whites are a superior race, but others have adopted the name to avoid the connotations of "white supremacist," which views Caucasians as the superior race and considers minorities a threat to their "rightful" position of power.

Neo-Confederates

  • Also known as "Southern Nationalists" — they aim to restore a pro-Confederate sentiment.
  • They admire "Old South" virtues and think that the southern states should secede.
  • The most popular group within this ideology is Alabama's League of the South. Neo-confederates also tend toward segregation and white supremacist thought.
  • They support traditional gender roles and oppose homosexuality, according to SPLC.

Anti-Communist Action

  • Also known as "Anticom".
  • They are an anti-communist group that claims to physically fight for American liberties in the face of what they see as violent communists.
  • They describe themselves as anti-AntiFa, the far-left movement dedicated to fighting fascism, per their Facebook page.
  • The group includes people of all races and color, according to their about page, which explains, "We have not forgotten the uncounted millions of lives sacrificed to Communist utopian insanity and we will not stand by and watch as our peaceful events are invaded, our compatriots are harassed and assaulted, and our culture is contaminated with the destructive, divisive ideology of cultural marxism."
Intel CEO accelerates diversity goals after leaving Trump council

AP

A day after quitting President Trump's American Manufacturing Council, Intel CEO Brian Krzanich pushed his company to accelerate fulfilling its goals for increasing representation of women and minorities to underscore the importance of diversity and inclusion.

Why it matters: The past two weeks have brought intense debate around Silicon Valley companies' lack of diversity, despite concerted efforts, not to mention the violence in Charlottesville during a white-supremacist protest that renewed sharp political rhetoric about diversity in America. Trump's handling of the events in Charlottesville caused several CEOs (including Krzanich) to pull out of his advisory council.

What he said: In a blog post, Krzanich said the events have highlighted how much work is still left to do to support opportunities for all. "While these events have been painful to see, I ask each of you to join me in turning this tragedy into action, letting it serve as a reminder of how important it is for each of us to treat others with respect and to contribute to a diverse and inclusive workplace every day," he wrote.

Diversity progress: Intel's mid-year diversity and inclusion report shows some progress in increasing female representation, but representation among minorities — African Americans and Hispanics — remains flat. White and Asian males continue to make up ore than 90% of mid to senior technical roles. Its efforts to retain employees, particularly diverse backgrounds, have proven to be effective.

CBO warns of market chaos if ACA insurer payments end

(Alex Brandon / AP)

The Congressional Budget Office says the individual health insurance market will become less stable in the short term if the administration stops paying the Affordable Care Act insurer subsidies, which are passed along by law to low-income enrollees to help with out-of-pocket costs.

What it said:

  • Premiums will rise by 20 percent in 2018 and by 25 percent in 2020.
  • Cost: $194 billion from 2017-2026. (Because tax credits would increase, shielding many people from the rate hikes).
  • Change in the number of uninsured: Slightly higher in 2018, but slightly lower starting in 2020.
  • 5 percent of the country will have no insurers in 2018, but almost all people would have access to insurance by 2020 as markets adjusted.

Context: President Trump has threatened repeatedly to stop making the payments, but for now the issue remains unresolved. Lawmakers from both parties have actively discussed funding the subsidies in some kind of stabilization package over the last few weeks and will attempt to do so next month.

UK wants to keep EU customs relationship during transition

A British flag (left) and EU flag (right) hang outside Europe House, the European Parliament's British offices, in London (Matt Dunham / AP)

The UK signaled in government policy papers published Tuesday that it wishes to continue its close customs union with the European Union during the estimated three-year transition period following Britain's planned exit in March 2019, per the Financial Times. The EU response:

  • Guy Verhofstadt, the European parliament's lead coordinator on Brexit, tweeted: "To be in & out of the Customs Union & 'invisible borders' is a fantasy. First need to secure citizens rights & a financial settlement."
  • A spokesman for the European commission: "We take note of the UK's request... but we will only address them once we have made sufficient progress on the terms of the orderly withdrawal... We see the UK's publication of a series of position papers as a positive step towards now really starting phase one of the negotiations."
  • Michel Barnier, the European Chief Negotiator for Brexit, on Twitter: "The quicker #UK & EU27 agree on citizens, settling accounts and #Ireland, the quicker we can discuss customs & future relationship."
The bottom line: The UKwants the best of of both worlds: to keep its EU customs privileges post-Brexit while also gaining the freedom to individually negotiate other trade deals.

The government paper calls for "a new customs arrangement that facilitates the freest and most frictionless trade possible in goods between the UK and the EU" and further outlines two proposals to achieve that, both which fall largely in line with their current customs relationship: "[A] new customs partnership... which would negate the need for a customs border between the UK and the EU", or a new "highly streamlined customs arrangement".

The papers also demonstrate Britain's desire to move forward with trade talks with other countries, but recognize that any new arrangement would need to respect the EU's transition terms.

Tech companies push for privacy update at SCOTUS

Jon Elswick / AP

Facebook, Apple and Google want the Supreme Court to update its understanding of privacy laws in light of new technology.

  • Context: The companies were among the firms that filed a brief in a case challenging a warrantless search for certain data that points to a cell phone's location.
  • Here's the key quote: "Although amici do not take a position on the outcome of this case, they believe the Court should refine the application of certain Fourth Amendment doctrines to ensure that the law realistically engages with Internet-based technologies and with people's expectations of privacy in their digital data."
  • Why it matters: The court is taking up a major question of how you handle privacy law at a time when everyone owns a smartphone.
Cincinnati files opioid lawsuit against drug distributors

Rich Pedroncelli / AP

The city of Cincinnati is suing the three largest prescription drug distributors — AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson — alleging the companies violated federal law by failing to report suspicious orders of opioids like hydrocodone and oxycodone and are "responsible for the volume of prescription opioids plaguing our community."

Why it matters: Counties and cities in Ohio have aggressively gone after opioid manufacturers and drug distributors, although those companies have argued they are not behind the country's opioid epidemic. Cincinnati marks at least the ninth such lawsuit from an Ohio county or city since July, according to an Axios review of legal filings.

The big picture: The Financial Times reports a "tidal wave" of opioid-related lawsuits from other states, cities and counties across the country.

Uber settles with feds over charges it misled on privacy

Eric Risberg / AP

Uber has reached a deal with federal regulators who accused the ride-hail company of misrepresenting the way it protected its customer and driver data. It's the latest issue for a company that has been plagued by turmoil this year.

The settlement: The company has agreed to "implement a comprehensive privacy program that addresses privacy risks related to new and existing products and services and protects the privacy and confidentiality of personal information collected by the company." It will also submit to audits of its privacy program for two decades.

Allegations:

  • The Federal Trade Commission says that Uber mislead the public when it said it guarded against employees improperly accessing consumer data. After BuzzFeed News reported in 2014 that the company had a "god view" that employees could use to track customers, the company said it had a policy in place to prevent that sort of tracking except in a limited set of cases.
  • But the FTC says the firm dropped a new system to curtail the issues shortly thereafter. "The FTC's complaint alleges that Uber, for more than nine months afterwards, rarely monitored internal access to personal information about users and drivers," the agency said in a release.
  • The company was also accused of overstating the way it secured consumer data.
Taliban responds to Trump's struggle on Afghanistan

Andrew Harnik/AP

In a letter to President Trump, the Taliban urged a withdrawal from Afghanistan, according to Al Jazeera.

"It seems to be a historical mistake on the part of the previous administrations to have dispatched American youth for the slaughter of Afghans," they wrote. "You need to study the mistakes of your predecessors and prevent death and injury to American forces in Afghanistan."

Bottom line: Republicans are getting restless waiting for a decision. In a June budget hearing, Sen. McCain told Sec. Mattis that it isn't "a hell of a lot to ask" for a winning strategy. And last Thursday, McCain revealed his own strategy, saying "time is of the essence if we intend to turn the tide," according to CNN.

  • As the third president in the almost 16-year war, Trump has yet to establish an official strategy for Afghanistan.
  • Trump expressed lack of confidence in U.S. commander Gen. John Nicholson, and said the U.S. is "losing" the war.
  • NBC reported yesterday that Sec. Mattis believes they are "very, very close" to finishing a strategy, but hasn't decided whether to deploy more troops or not.
  • But in June, there were reports that Mattis would be sending 4,000 additional troops.
  • Blackwater founder Erik Prince has urged Trump to privatize the war, sending private contractors to "advise Afghan combat forces," according to USA Today.
  • In the Taliban's letter, they write that if the war couldn't be won with professional troops, it will never be won "with mercenaries, notorious contractor firms, and immoral stooges."
Trump shares meme of train running over CNN

President Trump retweeted a meme of a train crashing into a human embodiment of CNN Tuesday morning, with the words "FAKE NEWS CAN'T STOP THE TRUMP TRAIN" above it. The tweet was later deleted.

Timing: The retweet comes three days after a car drove through a crowd of protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing a woman and injuring many more. Trump clashed yesterday with CNN reporter Jim Acosta, telling him "I like real news, not fake news. You're fake news."

Update: A WH official later told CNN that the tweet was "inadvertently posted" by the president and was "immediately deleted" once they noticed, per CNN's Dan Merica. In other words, it was a mistake.

What comes after the "skinny bundle"

Sam Jayne / Axios

The streaming market is booming, but soon there will be more platforms than consumers can watch and distributors can cut deals.

  • This pressure has caused likeminded TV networks, (entertainment, lifestyle, sports, etc.) to either compete against one another for distribution deals or come together in order to compete for better deals collectively (think Discovery/Scripps merger). It's an interest-based power struggle that resembles groups in a high school cafeteria. (Tech nerds, drama/entertainment kids, sports jocks, etc.)
  • Why it matters: Axios' Dan Primack put it best in his Pro Rata newsletter last week: "Hopes for a 'skinny bundle' are fast being replaced by a fat streaming bill. At some point consumers will demand a consolidated option that looks a lot like digital cable."
  • Until that type of broader "digital cable" option exists, likeminded networks are going to have to either team up or compete against each other for the best distribution deals possible.
The cliques:

  • Popular players: The telecom companies, like Dish, Comcast, Charter and AT&T, are creating their own skinny bundles, but offering niche packages as add-on standalone services. They are banking on the standalone packages, as their barriers to entry are super low for the stripped down deals. (Sling's barrier to entry is only $20.) For example, Century Link is offering a standalone "Latino package" as an add-on. Comcast subscribers can enjoy standalone AMC or FX entertainment packages as add-ons.
  • Art kids: The entertainment/lifestyle networks are teaming up to focus on entertainment-only bundles. They're banking on a mix of cheap-to-produce content (like new reality shows) and scripted dramas. The standalone original programming channels, like AMC and FX, have already struck deals with telecom companies like Comcast, while the reality show-type networks, like Viacom and Discovery, are still figuring out their distribution plans. Discovery acquired Scripps for $14 billion two weeks ago and many think it was done in an effort to gain better leverage for distribution deals with the telecom companies.
  • Sport jocks: The sports and broadcast networks are creating standalone packages, hoping to capture cord-cutters who are also sports fanatics. CBS announced on its earnings call last week it will create a standalone sports streaming network in 2018. NBC has a separate soccer streaming package. Disney announced it purchased a majority stake in BAMTech to create a standalone streaming package for ESPN.
  • Tech nerds: The tech companies are competing with the popular players for diverse content packages and are rivaling their prices at around $35 per month. YouTube Live has already expanded to 15 markets in the U.S. Both YouTube and Hulu TV won victories when Nielsen announced it would begin measuring their audiences as a part of TV viewing. Sony's Playstation Vue continues to add more broadcast affiliate content.
  • Entertainment stars: Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime continue to compete for better content. The tech streamers dominate time spent metrics because they house mostly scripted and original entertainment content. Amazon is now also starting to move into the livestreaming space.
