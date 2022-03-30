Robotics startup raises $80 million to save bees

Beewise, an Israeli developer of robotic beehives, raised $80 million in Series C funding led by Insight Partners.

Why it matters: Bees are vital to the world's food supply, but their hives are subject to "colony collapse disorder," during which most worker bees in a colony disappear. Theorized causes range from pests to pesticides. Beewise says its tech can monitor and guard against such threats.

The bottom line: "Beewise said its agricultural technology has saved more than 160 million bees in the past year. Climate controlled and using automated harvesting, the robotic beehives, sheds that are populated by bees and used by farmers, are powered by solar panels." — Reuters