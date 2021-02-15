Survey: Most Americans aren't answering the phone to avoid robocalls

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Stay on top of the latest market trends

Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Survey: Most Americans aren't answering the phone to avoid robocalls

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Roughly 94% of Americans surveyed by Hiya, an app that blocks spammers, say they don't pick up the phone for unidentified callers due to the onslaught of robocalls.

Zoom out: State health departments across the U.S. use calls to perform contact tracing, which aims to help slow the spread of the coronavirus by encouraging quarantines and other precautions.

By the numbers: 4 billion robocalls targeted Americans in January alone, according to call-blocking company YouMail.

  • That's 1,500 robocalls every second, or 12.2 calls for every person.

What's new: Pandemic-specific scams have been added to standard swindles about Social Security, auto warranties and credit cards.

Go deeper

Axios
51 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Central U.S. faces record-setting cold snap

A mass vaccination clinic is covered in snow and ice in Midland, Texas. Photo: Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP

Records are falling across the central U.S. on Monday, with snow in Houston and extremely dangerous low temperatures across the plains states.

The big picture: "More than 50 million people could see temperatures dip below zero during the next several days as the record-setting deep freeze envelops the country," WashPost reports.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Gigi Sukin
2 hours ago - World

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala becomes first woman and first African to lead WTO

Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala poses for a picture at her home in Potomac, Maryland. Photo: Eric Baradat/Getty Images

The World Trade Organization announced Monday that Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a Nigerian economist and former finance minister, has been selected as the global trade body's next director-general.

Why it matters: Okonjo-Iweala was named to the position by representatives from the WTO's 164 member countries, becoming the first woman and first African to take the helm.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
2 hours ago - Health

WHO authorizes AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Photo: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

The World Health Organization on Monday granted emergency authorization to the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.

Why it matters: WHO's authorization "should trigger the delivery of hundreds of millions of doses to countries that have signed up for the U.N.-backed COVAX effort, which aims to deliver vaccines to the world’s most vulnerable," AP writes.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow