3 hours ago - Technology

Robocallers make First Amendment case at the Supreme Court

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The future of a major nuisance for millions of Americans hangs in the balance Wednesday as the Supreme Court weighs whether federal limits on robocalls are unconstitutional.

Why it matters: A decision barring restrictions on robocalls could open the floodgates to many more than the tens of billions Americans already endure — and expand the treatment of corporate activities and political organizations' expenditures as constitutionally protected speech.

What's happening: As part of its limited spring docket of cases argued via teleconference, the Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments Wednesday in Barr v. American Association of Political Consultants Inc.

  • At issue in the case is a 2015 amendment to the 1991 Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), the law that places limits on the use of robocalls and is the foundation of all the mechanisms federal regulators have to enforce those limits. The 2015 change exempts callers that are collecting debts owed to the U.S. government, such as federal student and housing loans.
  • The question before the court is whether that carve-out violates the First Amendment by establishing a content-based test for what calls can and can't be made. The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals last year ruled that it did and said the exemption should be stripped out from the law.

Yes, but: If a majority on the Supreme Court agrees that the TCPA as amended is unconstitutional, it could also take aim at the statute instead of the exemption, hollowing or tossing out the 1991 law and regulations that depend on it.

  • In other words, such a ruling would broadly treat robocalls as protected speech that can't be abridged by the government.

Throwing out the law would be an extreme outcome. But some parties weighing in on the case are urging the court to take broader slashes at TCPA.

  • Facebook in an amicus brief asked the court to toss out severe restrictions TCPA places on the use of autodialers, a central piece of the law. The company said the law's definition of what constitutes an autodialer is squishy, arguably applying to all modern smartphones and opening the door for any number of unconstitutional limits on speech.
  • The U.S. Chamber of Commerce made a similar argument in its own brief, criticizing both the autodialer restrictions and limits placed on calls made to cell phones. "The remedy for a First Amendment violation is more speech, not less," the group wrote. "If the TCPA violates the First Amendment, the prohibition must go, not the exemption."

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, for one, has shown sympathy in the past for an expansive reading of the First Amendment as superseding laws meant to restrict corporations' behavior.

  • While still on the D.C. Circuit, Kavanaugh authored the dissent to the 2017 ruling that upheld the (since-reversed) Obama-era net neutrality rules. One of his two core arguments was that the rules abridged the First Amendment rights of ISPs by overriding their editorial discretion over content that passes through their networks.
  • More broadly, the 2010 Citizens United decision, citing the First Amendment rights of corporations and private organizations, lifted many restrictions on political ad spending.

Our thought bubble: Most Americans want fewer robocalls in their lives. Today's laws aren't very effective at limiting them, but striking them down would likely lead to even more calls.

  • In that case, winners would include political groups aiming to spend big ahead of the November election, and conservatives who champion the rights of corporations and the idea that spending money is a form of speech.
  • Losers would be those Americans who want to be left alone.

Go deeper

Scoop: Pompeo planning trip to Israel despite coronavirus restrictions

Pompeo (R) with Netanyahu last year. Photo: Janek Skarzynski/AFP via Getty

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is planning to travel to Israel next week for a 24-hour visit, Israeli officials tell me.

Why it matters: This will be the first visit of a senior foreign official to Israel since coronavirus travel restrictions came into place. This will also be Pompeo’s first trip abroad since the crisis became a global pandemic.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow2 hours ago - World

The push for post-coronavirus telework to help fight climate change

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

There's at least a small movement brewing to ensure telework remains widely permitted and encouraged in the post-pandemic era as a way to help the climate.

Why it matters: Driving creates lots of air pollution, and transportation (not just from passenger cars) is the nation's largest source of CO2 emissions.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

ADP's April private jobs report shows worst losses in its history

Photo: Olivier Douilery/AFP via Getty Images

The private sector lost 20.2 million jobs in April, according to ADP's private jobs report — the worst monthly job loss in the report's history.

Why it matters: "Job losses of this scale are unprecedented. The total number of job losses for the month of April alone was more than double the total jobs lost during the Great Recession," Ahu Yildirmaz, co-head of the ADP Research Institute said. The hospitality sector was hit hardest with 8.6 million jobs lost, while the trade, transportation, utilities and construction sectors also suffered major blows.

3 hours ago - Economy & Business