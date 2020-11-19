Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Roblox files for its IPO

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Roblox, a Silicon Valley-based social gaming platform for tweens and teens, on Thursday filed for a $1 billion initial public offering.

Why it matters: Roblox was big business before the pandemic, but really skyrocketed once kids were stuck at home due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Financial details: Roblox reports $206 million of losses on $589 million in revenue for the first nine months of 2020, compared to $46 million in losses on $350 million for the same period in 2019.

  • Free cash flow was $292.6 million for the nine-month period in 2020, up from just $6 million in the 2019 period and $49.5 million for all of 2018 and 2019 combined.

Usage: The company reports 31.1 million daily active users, and 22.2 billion engaged hours during the first three quarters of 2020.

Investors: The company has raised $335 million since its 2004 founding, most recently this past February at a $4 billion valuation.

  • Backers include Altos Ventures, First Round Capital, Meritech Capital Partners, Andreessen Horowitz and Index Ventures.

Listing details: Roblox plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under ticker symbol RBLX, with Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley as lead underwriters.

Kia Kokalitcheva
Nov 18, 2020 - Economy & Business

Affirm files for IPO

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Affirm, a fintech company that lets online retailers provide pay-later options for customers, has filed to go public.

Why it matters: The company, founded by PayPal co-founder Max Levchin, is the latest Silicon Valley "unicorn" to file for an IPO as the year draws to a close. A number of tech companies are rushing to go public before the end of the year, including Airbnb and DoorDash, with Roblox and others also rumored to be in the pipeline.

Axios
Updated 29 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: The pandemic is as bad as it's ever been — CDC advises Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving — Reach out to beat the pandemic winter blues — Coronavirus testing is becoming overwhelmed again.
  2. States: California issues limited stay-at-home order for most residents.
  3. Politics: Congress to go on vacation despite lack of stimulus bill.
  4. World: New Zealand uses science to avoid coronavirus lockdown.
Alison Snyder, author of Science
37 mins ago - Science

Biden's Day 1 challenges: Trust in science

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The American public's divided trust in science is a foundational crisis that Joe Biden will have to address in order to tackle the other crises awaiting him on Day 1, including a raging pandemic and climate change.

Why it matters: Partisan divides, eroded confidence and an exodus of experts from the federal government could hinder responses to both COVID-19 and climate change.

