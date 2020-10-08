58 mins ago - Economy & Business

Robinhooders aren't who you think they are

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Reproduced from CivicScience; Chart: Axios Visuals (Note: percentages are rounded and may add to more than 100)

Trading platform Robinhood is growing — up to 10 million users — and is not just made up of wet-behind-the-ears gamblers and sports bettors, a new survey from CivicScience shows.

  • More than half of Robinhood users describe themselves as either long-term or 401(k) investors.

What it means: Retail traders broadly have been looked at with skepticism and scorn by much of the investment community, and Robinhood users, especially, are seen as capricious and naively bidding up trend stocks. However, the data show most of the platform's users aren't active traders.

Where it stands: The company recently raised $200 million for an $11.2 billion valuation based on its explosive growth and it may have further to go.

  • CivicScience found that just 8% of Americans say they use or intend to use Robinhood while 72% say they have never heard of it. Another 20% say they are not interested.

Yes, but: The company's reputation has been damaged by a series of crashes and errors that prevented users from making trades on its app on some of the most important days of the year.

Background: Robinhood grew to prominence because it was one of the first platforms that allowed users to trade stocks with no fees and provided fractional shares, meaning users could purchase stock in pricey tech companies like Amazon, Apple or Tesla even if they didn't have enough money to buy a full share.

Trump says he won't take part in virtual debate

Photo: Olivier Douliery/Pool/Getty Images

President Trump, who continues to battle a coronavirus infection, told Fox Business' Maria Baritomo on Thursday that he will not take part in a virtual second presidential debate.

What he's saying: "I'm not going to waste my time on a virtual debate. It’s not what debating is all about. ... It’s ridiculous," the president said.

Report: Trump required Walter Reed staff to sign NDAs

Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

President Trump required personnel at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to agree to non-disclosure agreements in 2019 before he'd agree to be treated at the facility, per NBC News.

Why it matters: Trump sought coronavirus treatment at Walter Reed this weekend after his positive test on Thursday evening. But officials in the Trump administration and within Walter Reed offered conflicting information on the president's health, fluctuating between calling his symptoms "mild" and "very concerning."

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 a.m. ET: 36,200,813 — Total deaths: 1,056,493 — Total recoveries: 25,261,037Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7 a.m. ET: 7,551,257 — Total deaths: 211,844 — Total recoveries: 2,999,895 — Total tests: 111,077,086Map.
  3. Health: Top medical journal calls for U.S. leaders to be voted out over COVID response.
  4. VP debate: Pence's alternative pandemic world. Harris calls Trump's COVID response greatest presidential failure in U.S. history — Pence defends hosting Barrett Rose Garden ceremony
  5. Trump: President calls getting virus "a blessing in disguise" — White House physician: Trump "symptom-free for over 24 hours" — President returns to Oval Office despite infection.
  6. States: Wisconsin to open field hospital as COVID-19 surges.
  7. World: Brazil becomes third country to surpass 5 million infections
    Cases soar across Europe: Countries tighten restrictions
