Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Robinhood faces its non-tech identity and regulated future

Felix Salmon, author of Capital

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Every startup founder and investor in Silicon Valley is chasing the coveted "tech multiple" — and Robinhood is no exception.

Why it matters: Technology companies are supposed to scale easily: Once you've built the platform, more users just mean more profit. By that standard, Robinhood just found out the hard way that it really isn't a tech company at all.

How it works: When Robinhood sends its customers' trades to high-frequency trading shops, a lot of those trades cancel each other out at the end of the day. If Customer A buys one share of Apple for $135 in the morning and Customer B sells one share of Apple for $134 in the afternoon, then Robinhood only needs to transfer $1 after the trades have netted out.

  • During the GameStop frenzy, Robinhood customers were overwhelmingly on one side of the trade, buying rather than selling. As a result Robinhood was likely to have to end up transferring much larger net sums than normal when the trades ended up settling.
  • Robinhood therefore faced large collateral requirements from counterparties who wanted to be absolutely sure that they would end up being paid for all the stocks they sold to Robinhood customers. That's ultimately what caused the brokerage to stop allowing its customers to enter into new positions in meme stocks.

Driving the news: Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev told Elon Musk this week that he was asked to put up $3 billion in collateral — an amount of money the startup didn't have on hand. In the wake of that request, Tenev went out and raised $3.4 billion in new funds, while also taking to his corporate blog to bemoan "the impact the two-day trade settlement period has on investors and ultimately the entire American financial system."

  • It's far from clear, however, that Tenev's preferred T+0 settlement period would have been any better for Robinhood. Tenev says he would like to be able to settle trades "in real time" — but that would require pre-funding all trades, in full, which would almost certainly be even more expensive.

The big picture: In Silicon Valley, everybody wants to be efficient. Robinhood, in its quest for efficiency, still doesn't have a customer service line.

  • Settling trades in real time certainly seems more efficient than settling trades the day after tomorrow. But clearing and settlement is never 100% perfect, and there needs to be some kind of mechanism that accommodates mistakes being made in a way that also allows them to be fixed.
  • That mechanism is collateral requirements, which means that Robinhood will never be able to become the asset-light technology company of Silicon Valley's dreams.

The bottom line: The $3.4 billion that Robinhood just raised didn't just dilute existing investors. It also clarified that in the best-case scenario, Robinhood will still be a heavily regulated brokerage with a massive balance sheet, rather than a nimble tech stock.

Go deeper

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
10 hours ago - Economy & Business

Why people love to hate Robinhood

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Never has a company been so popular, and also so hated.

Why it matters: We're now at a key inflection point in the Robinhood saga that's likely to determine whether having a snazzy app with name recognition is all you really need to overcome internal weaknesses.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
10 hours ago - Podcasts

The fight over the GOP's identity

Trump-ism has the Republican Party fighting over its own identity.

Last night, after a tense hours-long meeting about the future of the GOP, House Republicans voted to keep Rep. Liz Cheney in leadership. That was following calls for her removal after she voted to impeach former President Trump.

At the same time, the party is split over Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is well-known for her past support of QAnon and other conspiracy theories. Today, the House will vote on whether or not to remove her from her seat on the education committee.

  • Plus, why everyone is mad at the Robinhood investing app.
  • And, how Tampa Bay is prepping for a pandemic Super Bowl.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Eileen Drage O'Reilly
11 mins ago - Health

How CRISPR might help diagnose and halt dangerous outbreaks faster

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Gene-editing may lead the next generation of diagnostics that could help to quickly stop disease outbreaks and pandemics.

The big picture: New mRNA vaccine platforms, up-and-coming CRISPR diagnostics and other genomics-based tools may be the key to halting future pandemics. Their "plug and play" characteristics should allow a short turnaround to diagnose a pathogen, contact-trace suspected carriers, and develop a protective vaccine, experts tell Axios.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

You’ve caught up. Now what?

Sign up for Mike Allen’s daily Axios AM and PM newsletters to get smarter, faster on the news that matters.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!