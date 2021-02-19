GameStop hearing paints Silicon Valley as public enemy #1

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Stay on top of the latest market trends
Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios
Congress yesterday lived down to its reputation, uncovering little new information about the GameStop stock surge. But it did illustrate how Silicon Valley has overtaken Wall Street as public enemy number one, particularly among Democrats.
What happened: No one received more questions, and more rhetorical brickbats, than Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev, despite the presence of hedge fund titans Ken Griffin and Gabe Plotkin.
- Tenev was partially a victim of Robinhood's own ham-handed communications last month — for days refusing to acknowledge that it stopped trading in GameStop and other "meme stocks" because of unprecedented collateral requirements from their clearinghouse. And his continued insistence that Robinhood didn't have a liquidity problem, even though that's precisely what it had.
- But he mostly seemed to be an avatar for anger at Big Tech, even if that anger wasn't particularly focused.
- In some cases, Robinhood was hammered for stopping retail investors from buying GameStop shares. In other cases, it was hammered for not warning people about the dangers of buying GameStop shares. In one case he was challenged to disclose information the company already discloses.
Griffin and Plotkin, by comparison, were bit players. They were pressed a bit on short-selling, including the fact that more GameStop shares were floated than are outstanding, and Griffin was once asked to confirm that no one at Citadel (the hedge fund) discussed GameStop with Robinhood (which does business with Citadel Securities, the market-maker).
- In past eras, it's the hedge fund managers that would have felt most of Congress' ire.
Reddit CEO Steve Huffman received even less questions than did Griffin and Plotkin, which complicates my Silicon Valley narrative a bit. But it really just felt like none of the representatives really knew what to do with him at this particular hearing. Plus, Tenev was the easier target to hit in five-minute questioning sessions.
The bottom line: Where you find D.C. scrutiny, some sort of regulation is likely to follow. Even if the path isn't direct.