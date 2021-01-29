Robinhood has a stacked policy team — and it's going to need it

The stock-trading app Robinhood has an arsenal of political power brokers it can deploy on its behalf as it faces congressional inquiries over its role in an internet-fueled market manipulation frenzy.

Why it matters: The populist, discount trading platform is going to need that firepower because its decision to suspend trading of stock in GameStop and a number of other companies on Thursday has sparked criticism and promised inquiries from both sides of the aisle.

Robinhood's chief legal officer Daniel Gallagher, who joined the company last year, is a former SEC commissioner.

In mid-2019, Robinhood hired former SEC chief of staff Lucas Moskowitz to oversee regulatory and government affairs.

In November, the company brought on Beth Zorc, the former senior counsel for the Senate Banking Committee.

Since last summer, Robinhood has hired lobbyists from four firms, including former officials at the SEC as well as the Senate Banking and House Financial Services committees.

What's happening: Robinhood blocked purchases of GameStop stock after retail traders sent its share price skyrocketing this week — dealing body blows to large Wall Street investment firms that held short positions in the video game retail chain.

The free trading app also suspended trades of other companies targeted by Reddit users who had banded together to try to collectively punish the prominent hedge funds.

At one point on Thursday, GameStop's stock was up by 2,000% since the beginning of the year.

Robinhood cited "recent volatility" in explaining its decision.

The move quickly drew furious reactions from lawmakers in Washington.

"This is unacceptable," tweeted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). "We now need to know more about @RobinhoodApp’s decision to block retail investors from purchasing stock while hedge funds are freely able to trade the stock as they see fit."

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) tweeted a thumbs up to the statement.

North Carolina Rep. Patrick McHenry, the top Republican on the House Financial Services Committee, said he planned to ask the panel's chair to hold a hearing. He cited the importance of "democratizing finance through technology."

Senate Banking Committee Chair Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) announced hearings of his own. "It's time for the SEC and Congress to make the economy work for everyone, not just Wall Street," he said in a statement.

The bottom line: Robinhood clearly recognized it might face policy challenges as a would-be disruptor in a heavily regulated industry, as reflected by its recent hiring.