Robinhood has a stacked policy team — and it's going to need it

Photo Illustration: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The stock-trading app Robinhood has an arsenal of political power brokers it can deploy on its behalf as it faces congressional inquiries over its role in an internet-fueled market manipulation frenzy.

Why it matters: The populist, discount trading platform is going to need that firepower because its decision to suspend trading of stock in GameStop and a number of other companies on Thursday has sparked criticism and promised inquiries from both sides of the aisle.

  • Robinhood's chief legal officer Daniel Gallagher, who joined the company last year, is a former SEC commissioner.
  • In mid-2019, Robinhood hired former SEC chief of staff Lucas Moskowitz to oversee regulatory and government affairs.
  • In November, the company brought on Beth Zorc, the former senior counsel for the Senate Banking Committee.
  • Since last summer, Robinhood has hired lobbyists from four firms, including former officials at the SEC as well as the Senate Banking and House Financial Services committees.

What's happening: Robinhood blocked purchases of GameStop stock after retail traders sent its share price skyrocketing this week — dealing body blows to large Wall Street investment firms that held short positions in the video game retail chain.

  • The free trading app also suspended trades of other companies targeted by Reddit users who had banded together to try to collectively punish the prominent hedge funds.
  • At one point on Thursday, GameStop's stock was up by 2,000% since the beginning of the year.
  • Robinhood cited "recent volatility" in explaining its decision.

The move quickly drew furious reactions from lawmakers in Washington.

  • "This is unacceptable," tweeted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). "We now need to know more about @RobinhoodApp’s decision to block retail investors from purchasing stock while hedge funds are freely able to trade the stock as they see fit."
  • Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) tweeted a thumbs up to the statement.
  • North Carolina Rep. Patrick McHenry, the top Republican on the House Financial Services Committee, said he planned to ask the panel's chair to hold a hearing. He cited the importance of "democratizing finance through technology."
  • Senate Banking Committee Chair Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) announced hearings of his own. "It's time for the SEC and Congress to make the economy work for everyone, not just Wall Street," he said in a statement.

The bottom line: Robinhood clearly recognized it might face policy challenges as a would-be disruptor in a heavily regulated industry, as reflected by its recent hiring.

  • It's not the only politically connected company wrapped up in the GameStop saga. Citadel, a hedge fund that provided an emergency cash infusion to one of the biggest losers from GameStop's stock surge, paid more than $800,000 in speaking fees in 2019 and 2020 to Janet Yellen, the new U.S. Treasury secretary.
  • Yellen "is one of the world-renowned experts on markets, on the economy," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday. "It shouldn't be a surprise to anyone she was paid to give her perspective and advice before she came into office."

Go deeper

Courtenay Brown
Updated 8 hours ago - Economy & Business

Senate panel to hold hearing after high-flying Reddit stocks cause Wall Street chaos

Major trading platforms including Robinhood, TD Ameritrade and Interactive Brokers are restricting — or cutting off entirely — trading on high-flying stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment.

The latest: Senate Banking Committee Chair Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) announced Thursday that he plans to hold a hearing on "the current state of the stock market" in response to this week's volatility.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
15 hours ago - Economy & Business

How GameStop exposed the market

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Retail traders have found a cheat code for the stock market, and barring some major action from regulatory authorities or a massive turn in their favored companies, they're going to keep using it to score "tendies" and turn Wall Street on its head.

What's happening: The share prices of companies like GameStop are rocketing higher, based largely on the social media organizing of a 3-million strong group of Redditors who are eagerly piling into companies that big hedge funds are short selling, or betting will fall in price.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Felix SalmonCourtenay Brown
Jan 27, 2021 - Economy & Business

Wall Street's own populist revolt

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

A popular rebellion, organized by the powerless against the powerful. It might have failed in Washington, but it certainly seems to be working on Wall Street.

Driving the news: The market value of GameStop closed at more than $10 billion on Tuesday, on record volume of more than $26 billion.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

