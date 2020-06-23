How the Robinhood effect is moving the stock market

A report from BCA Research published Monday finds Robinhood users are moving into speculative bets at an incredible rate, radically increasing holdings in three groups of stocks — airlines, cruise ships and mortgage REITs.

What's happening: "Retail investors have provided institutions with an opportunity to exit stocks in the three stressed groups," Doug Peta, BCA's chief U.S. investment strategist, writes in the note.

"Stocks from the groups we highlighted all face daunting current predicaments. They might deliver sizable returns if they can emerge mostly unscathed, but that is a big if."

"They have come to account for an outsized share of Robinhood customers’ holdings, especially relative to their market capitalizations."

By the numbers: The number of Robinhood accounts owning airlines, cruise ships and selected mortgage REITs has "exploded since late March," Peta says.

The number of Robinhood accounts holding six large- and mid-cap airlines has risen by 48 times its Feb. 19 level, with component holdings of United and Spirit increasing at 87 and 81 times, respectively.

The number of Robinhood accounts holding REITS like Invesco Mortgage Capital, MFA Financial and AG Mortgage Investment Trust — which BCA notes "all failed to meet margin calls from their repo lenders and have either suspended or cut dividends" — has risen 93-fold, on average, since the S&P 500 peaked in February.

By contrast, holdings of Apple and the iShares and Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETFs have only doubled since the February market peak.

Of note: The only thing all three groups have in common is that they have fallen significantly in price since the Feb. 19 high.

The big picture: Retail investors may be leading the charge, but the recent surges in many of the stocks BCA examined suggest that "algorithms, hedge-funds and other fast-money pools of capital may be amplifying the momentum that retail activity has set in motion."

Watch this space: Retail traders also could be making up for the lack of stock buybacks, Goldman Sachs strategists argue in a note to clients.

While they expect net corporate demand to plunge 80% to $100 billion this year as companies slow down buybacks and ramp up stock sales to increase cash holdings, the decline is being partly offset by a roughly $270 billion increase in demand from households.

