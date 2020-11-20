Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Robert Smith's image rehab

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Robert Smith on Wednesday made his first public appearance since copping to tax fraud, and agreeing to pay $140 million in back taxes and penalties, appearing on a "Race and Corporate America" panel at the New York Times DealBook Summit.

Why it matters: Smith didn't just get a pass, he got image rehab from his fellow panelists.

The private equity titan's legal situation didn't come up until the 52-minute mark of the hourlong conversation, when he was asked by moderator Andrew Ross Sorkin about lessons learned.

  • Smith, who remains legally precluded from directly discussing settlement terms, replied: "A big part of life is that if you make mistakes you have to in some way clarify them, clear them up and get beyond them ... I can learn from my mistakes and I have. In order to focus on the problems of the present I need to resolve the issues of the past and the settlement offered me the opportunity to do that."

Yes, but: Sorkin didn't really get a chance to ask a follow-up. Instead, rapper and activist Killer Mike interjected with a full-throated defense of Smith:

  • "People make mistakes ... Never forget that this country was founded by people who didn't want to pay taxes to a crown. Let us never forget that our forefathers ... were slaveowners.
  • "Let us never forget the sins of our past because, when you do, you start to judge people as if your moral authority is higher.As hard as it may be to forgive a rich guy, he did what he did at Morehouse before that.
  • "What he did for Morehouse wasn't, 'Let me clean my image back up,' it was his honest and true heart. So I just want to tell Black people: Defend him vigorously."

The big picture: Some of the historical stuff was strange. Is he arguing that Smith's tax evasion was a political statement, in line with "no taxation without representation?"

  • Is he further arguing that we forgive the moral abomination of slavery because America's founding fathers also had virtues? Or was this just reflexive defense of a philanthropist and successful Black businessman, in the context of a panel on race and Corporate America?

Between the lines: Beyond that, Killer Mike was wrong on his timeline. Robert Smith's decision to pay off $40 million in student debt for around 400 Morehouse graduates last year, while noble, was not before he was in trouble with the government. It was before he settled, yes, but he was well aware of the investigation and had been trying to negotiate his way out of it.

  • Moreover, Smith's tax avoidance deprived the federal government of funds that could have been used to fund programs for which Killer Mike advocates.
  • It's also worth noting that former Xerox CEO Ursula Burns also offered a forgive and forget defense of Smith, although she acknowledged having not read about his tax troubles.

The bottom line: Leave aside what Smith's fellow panelists said about him. Watch the video. He could have interrupted, reiterating his culpability and explaining that he doesn't deserve a mulligan. But he didn't. He smiled and nodded along as his reputation was laundered.

Go deeper

Axios
Nov 18, 2020 - Podcasts

Joe Biden's plan to forgive student debt

President-elect Biden this week endorsed a proposal to immediately forgive up to $10,000 in student debt, with some experts arguing he could do so via executive action.

Axios Re:Cap speaks with Mike Pierce, policy director for the Student Borrower Protection Center, about Biden's plan, why it matters and what comes next.

Axios Events
13 hours ago - Axios Events

Watch: COVID-19 and the AIDS Fight

Join Axios on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 12:30 pm ET for a conversation on the global response to two pandemics — AIDS and COVID-19, featuring Every Mother Counts founder Christy Turlington Burns, Churches Health Association of Zambia Head of Advocacy Yoram Siame and ONE Campaign President and CEO Gayle E. Smith.

Ursula Perano
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Sen. Rick Scott tests positive for COVID-19

Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Images

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) tweeted Friday that he tested positive for the coronavirus and is experiencing mild symptoms.

The state of play: Scott is the second Republican senator to test positive this week, following Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley. Scott has already been in quarantine and says he'll now continue working from home until it's safe for him to return to Washington, D.C.