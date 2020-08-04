Trump's national security adviser returns to work after coronavirus recovery

National security adviser Robert O'Brien returned to the White House on Tuesday after recovering from a mild case of COVID-19, AP reports.

Why it matters: O'Brien was the closest official to President Trump to test positive for the coronavirus on July 27.

What they're saying: "He has been cleared by doctors after two negative tests for the virus, and has been asymptomatic for over a week,” National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot told AP.

Ullyot added that O’Brien’s return was consistent with advice from the White House medical unit and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Meanwhile: The White House announced Monday that randomized coronavirus testing for Trump's executive office staff would be put in place to protect everyone at the complex.

