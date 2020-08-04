Trump's national security adviser returns to work after coronavirus recovery

National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien in Florida on July 10. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
National security adviser Robert O'Brien returned to the White House on Tuesday after recovering from a mild case of COVID-19, AP reports.
Why it matters: O'Brien was the closest official to President Trump to test positive for the coronavirus on July 27.
What they're saying: "He has been cleared by doctors after two negative tests for the virus, and has been asymptomatic for over a week,” National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot told AP.
- Ullyot added that O’Brien’s return was consistent with advice from the White House medical unit and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Meanwhile: The White House announced Monday that randomized coronavirus testing for Trump's executive office staff would be put in place to protect everyone at the complex.
