7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's national security adviser returns to work after coronavirus recovery

National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien in Florida on July 10. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

National security adviser Robert O'Brien returned to the White House on Tuesday after recovering from a mild case of COVID-19, AP reports.

Why it matters: O'Brien was the closest official to President Trump to test positive for the coronavirus on July 27.

What they're saying: "He has been cleared by doctors after two negative tests for the virus, and has been asymptomatic for over a week,” National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot told AP.

  • Ullyot added that O’Brien’s return was consistent with advice from the White House medical unit and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Meanwhile: The White House announced Monday that randomized coronavirus testing for Trump's executive office staff would be put in place to protect everyone at the complex.

Marisa Fernandez
Aug 3, 2020 - Politics & Policy

White House will require staff to undergo randomized coronavirus testing

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Staff in the Executive Office of the President will be subject to mandatory coronavirus tests, in efforts to "protect the health and safety of the entire White House Complex," CNBC reports.

  • Why it matters: Multiple people in the White House have tested positive for COVID-19 throughout the pandemic, including President Trump's national security adviser Robert O'Brien last week.

What they're saying: “As part of our ongoing efforts to protect the health and safety of the entire White House Complex, randomized testing of Executive Office of the President staff, which has been ongoing for several months, will become mandatory rather than voluntary," a White House official said Monday.

Sam Baker
19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump: Coronavirus is "under control"

President Trump said in an interview with “Axios on HBO” that he thinks the coronavirus is as well-controlled in the U.S. as it can be, despite dramatic surges in new infections over the course of the summer and more than 150,000 American deaths.

  • “They are dying, that's true. And you have — it is what it is. But that doesn't mean we aren't doing everything we can. It's under control as much as you can control it. This is a horrible plague,” he told Axios' Jonathan Swan.
Axios
Updated 11 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Note: Does not include probable deaths from New York City; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Despite some new case decreases, COVID-19 deaths are on the rise in the U.S., with California reporting a record-high average this week.

