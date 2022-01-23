Sign up for our daily briefing

Activist pushes back on claims he's not kin to Robert E. Lee

Russell Contreras

Rev. Rob W. Lee. Photo: Courtesy of Lee

Rev. Rob W. Lee, an anti-racism and social justice advocate, and his family are rebuking claims from Confederate Civil War buffs that they aren't distant relatives of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Why it matters: The North Carolina pastor has called for the removal of monuments dedicated to the general he says is his slaveholding ancestor. Confederate apologists have disputed his family connection to the general, and he says he's been bombarded with death threats.

Driving the news: Rob W. Lee provided Axios a nearly 400-page family genealogy report gathered by a hired genealogist that ties him to Lee over multiple generations using a zig-zag of births and family marriages.

  • The report reviewed by Axios concluded that Lee was "a close and multiple cousin of Robert E. Lee and his wife, Mary Anna Custis Lee." Mary Anna is the step-great-granddaughter of George Washington.
  • "The Reverend has an additional great-granduncle directly descended from many great-grandparents of Robert E. Lee," the report said.

The intrigue: Rob "Rusty" Lee, 62, the reverend's father, told Axios the genealogy report was consistent with family stories passed down about their connection to Robert E. Lee.

  • "I was just generally aware through from my parents and my grandma...'you're loosely related to the general.' It was just something that I believe to be true. I didn't have any particular reason to not believe that it wasn't."
  • Barbara Lee, 83, the reverend's grandmother, told Axios she heard the same stories when she married into the Lee family in the 1950s.

Flashback: Rev. Rob W. Lee made national news in 2017 after he spoke at MTV’s Video Music Awards, where he introduced himself as a relative of Robert E. Lee but praised the Black Lives Matter movement.

In his 2019 memoir, "A Sin by Any Other Name," Lee wrote about coming to terms with his family's link to a man who fought to preserve slavery.

The other side: Almost immediately, members of the Sons of Confederate Veterans began contacting reporters to dispute Rob W. Lee's connection to Robert E. Lee.

What they're saying: "The fact check is based on multiple sources, including our independent examination of the lineage of Robert E. Lee’s brothers and half-brothers to find a possible connection to Rob Lee," Shani George, vice president for communications at The Washington Post, said in a statement.

  • "We also sought numerous opportunities to speak to Rob Lee and his family in order to understand why he described himself as a great-great-great-great nephew of Lee."
  • Rob "Rusty" Lee told Axios he and the rest of the family felt the Washington Post story would be a "hit job," and they refused to engage a piece that possibly would rely on pressure from Confederate defenders.
  • Joe Ryan, a California-based lawyer who posts Civil War YouTube videos and is one of Rev. Rob W. Lee's biggest critics, did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

Don't forget: Today, Rev. Rob W. Lee is a pastor at a Newton, N.C., church where around 85% of the congregation is LGBTQ+.

Go deeper

Erica Pandey, author of What's Next
Updated 3 mins ago - Economy & Business

Student debt getting in the way of millennial homeownership

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Millennial homeownership is on the rise — but student loan debt is still keeping millions of members of America's largest generation from owning a home.

Why it matters: Buying a house remains the No. 1 way to build wealth in the U.S.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Russell Contreras
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Most teachers are white. Most students aren't.

Expand chart
Data: U.S. Department of Education, National Center for Education Statistics; Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

The nation's 6.6 million teacher workforce has grown more racially and ethnically diverse over the past three decades — but not nearly fast enough to keep pace with a student population that's nearing majority-minority in public schools, two new reports show.

Why it matters: The disparities are especially acute between Hispanic students and teachers, and in schools with 90% or higher non-white student populations.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Jennifer Koons
Updated 13 hours ago - World

UK government: Kremlin has plan "to install pro-Russian leadership" in Ukraine

British Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss. Photo: Gints Ivuskans / AFP via Getty Images

The United Kingdom's Foreign Secretary on Saturday night said the government has "information that indicates the Russian Government is looking to install a pro-Russian leader in Kyiv as it considers whether to invade and occupy Ukraine."

Driving the news: U.S. National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne called the intelligence "deeply concerning" in a statement to Axios. The Biden administration has said Russia is actively manufacturing a pretext for invasion and warned that Putin could use joint military exercises in Belarus as cover to invade from the north.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow