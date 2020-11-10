Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Ro Khanna urges Pelosi to retake Trump's pre-election COVID deal

In an "Axios on HBO" interview, California Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna continued to urge House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to take the $1.8 trillion coronavirus relief deal that the Trump administration offered — and Pelosi rejected — before the election.

Driving the news: Asked if he thinks Pelosi ought to take the deal now, Khanna replied, "If we get $1.8 trillion? I think we would definitely want to make the deal. And it's gonna be catastrophic if we don't."

  • Khanna had urged Pelosi to take the $1.8 trillion deal before the election, but she rebuffed him, saying, "Ro Khanna, that's nice. That isn't what we're going to do."
  • Asked why he thought Pelosi refused to take the deal before the election, Khanna replied, "My guess would be that she thought we would win the Senate, and we would have a bigger majority in the House, and that we would quickly be able to get everything we wanted."
  • "I think if she had known that we wouldn't win the Senate, maybe it would have been a different calculation," Khanna added.

The big picture: Khanna said both parties were to blame for failing to pass a coronavirus relief package before the election (though he said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was the most to blame).

  • He pointed out that it’s “not clear” whether McConnell would have agreed to the larger package. "But our failure, our collective failure to get that stimulus could prove to be a big mistake in American history," he said.
  • "It was a collective failure. I think that's what the voters said."

The other side: “As the Speaker has repeatedly stated, she would not have spent as much time on these talks if there was no prospect for success," said Drew Hammill, Pelosi's deputy chief of staff. "Unfortunately, the White House spent weeks stalling negotiations."

  • "No House Democrat would have voted for a package that didn’t crush the virus and work to address the disparities in how COVID impacts communities of color — among the key items the White House refused to or was unable to resolve in these discussions.”

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 35 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Biden unveils coronavirus task force — Trump adviser leading election legal fight tests positive.
  2. Health: Pfizer says its vaccine is over 90% effective — U.S. coronavirus cases top 10 million — FDA grants emergency use authorization for Eli Lilly treatment.
  3. States: 23 states set single-day coronavirus case records last week.
  4. Business: Stock market roars higher after vaccine news — Jobs recovery remains far from complete.
  5. Sports: How the pandemic helped fuel 2020's golf boom.
  6. 🎧Podcast: Pfizer CEO says he would've released vaccine data before election if possible.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Margaret Talev
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Jon Ossoff: Dems can win Georgia Senate runoffs as a "team"

Jon Ossoff says he and Rev. Raphael Warnock, the Georgia Democrats competing in two Jan. 5 runoffs to decide partisan control of the U.S. Senate, can win as a "team" riding the state's demographic changes.

Driving the news: Ossoff made the prediction in an interview for "Axios on HBO" in which he also said that his opponent in the Jan. 5 primary, Sen. David Purdue, embodies "Trumpism in a nutshell."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alexi McCammond
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

"Stop sloganeering": Clyburn demands discipline from Democrats

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn isn't happy with his Democratic caucus for allowing slogans to dominate the narrative about their party, telling "Axios on HBO" that phrases like "defund the police" cost them crucial seats in the House and Senate.

Why it matters: Democrats might have won the White House, but their party underperformed expectations in the congressional elections, and some members are publicly and privately blaming their more liberal colleagues.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow