They take it back.

What’s happening: Startup electric vehicle maker Rivian irked reservation holders earlier this week by hiking the price of vehicles they were set to buy — only to reverse course today after an outcry.

Why it matters: Auto makers have been quick to embrace reservations which bring the benefits of deposit cash flows, efficient production planning and the elimination of storage fees. But inflation could throw a wrench in those plans as production costs balloon unpredictably in the time since customers place their order.

Details. Rivian acknowledged in a letter to customers that it “broke the trust that we have worked to build with you” and “wrongly decided” to make price increases retroactive to past reservations.

Between the lines: Facing inflation, Rivian had planned to increase the price of the R1T pickup from $67,500 to $79,000 and the R1S SUV from $70,000 to $84,000.

“They know they’re probably going to have to charge more to remain profitable because of what it’s going to cost to produce their vehicles,” iSeeCars analyst Karl Brauer tells Axios.

The company's stock has lost about one-sixth of its value this week as it's see-sawed from price hikes to no price hikes.

Our thought bubble: Startup EV companies like Rivian and Lucid Motors have enjoyed a honeymoon period, but customers will revolt if they're not treated fairly, no matter the company.