America's inflation burst

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Inflation is bursting almost everywhere — a warning that rapid price spikes may stick around.

Why it matters: Until recently, high prices have been shrugged off as temporary, thanks to pandemic-era quirks (read: messed-up supply chains) that are expected to ease.

  • Data from Friday is the latest signal that price pressure has spread to parts of the economy not slammed by those quirks.
Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

What's new: Consumer costs rose at the fastest pace since 1982. Strip out volatile energy and food components, and it's the quickest pace since 1991.

  • "The narrative that inflation is mostly energy and goods rings hollow," says Conrad DeQuadros, an economist at Brean Capital.

Where it stands: Prices jumped across almost all categories for the second straight month, the government said.

  • The only categories where costs dropped from October: car insurance, recreation and communication.

What to watch: About half of the overall monthly jump in prices stemmed from pricier cars and energy (including gasoline) alone. But shelter costs — up 0.5%, matching the quick pace set the prior month — were the giant red flag.

  • "Once you start to see prices accelerating here, it doesn't tend to reverse quickly," says Aneta Markowska, an economist at Jefferies.

The bottom line: Mega-demand for goods from flush consumers, supply chain snafus and jumping housing costs have collided to create the most expensive economy in almost four decades.

Erin Doherty
13 hours ago - Economy & Business

Inflation hits highest level in nearly 40 years

Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

The core Consumer Price Index, the measure of the price of goods and services excluding food and energy, increased 0.5% in November, according to data released Friday.

Driving the news: The headline CPI figure, which measures the price of all items, rose 6.8% over the last 12 months, marking the biggest jump in 39 years.

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
Dec 9, 2021 - Politics & Policy

CPI: The new jobs number

Grocery shoppers in Washington, D.C., last month. Photo: Ting Shen/Xinhua via Getty Images

The Consumer Price Index has replaced the jobs report as the most anticipated data drop by the U.S. government.

Why it matters: Rising prices tend to lower political fortunes. Washington and Wall Street are now waiting for the CPI number to flash at 8:30am ET around the 10th day of each month. This month's report — due Friday morning — will give a reading of how hot inflation ran in November.

Kate Marino
Dec 9, 2021 - Economy & Business

The job quits rate has peaked

Data: FRED; Chart: Axios Visuals

Job quits, the monthly stat driving the Great Resignation — which has become synonymous with the post-pandemic economic recovery — cooled a bit in October.

The big picture: The ratio of unemployed Americans per job opening fell to the lowest level in decades, according to data out Wednesday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

