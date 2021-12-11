America's inflation burst

Inflation is bursting almost everywhere — a warning that rapid price spikes may stick around.

Why it matters: Until recently, high prices have been shrugged off as temporary, thanks to pandemic-era quirks (read: messed-up supply chains) that are expected to ease.

Data from Friday is the latest signal that price pressure has spread to parts of the economy not slammed by those quirks.

Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

What's new: Consumer costs rose at the fastest pace since 1982. Strip out volatile energy and food components, and it's the quickest pace since 1991.

"The narrative that inflation is mostly energy and goods rings hollow," says Conrad DeQuadros, an economist at Brean Capital.

Where it stands: Prices jumped across almost all categories for the second straight month, the government said.

The only categories where costs dropped from October: car insurance, recreation and communication.

What to watch: About half of the overall monthly jump in prices stemmed from pricier cars and energy (including gasoline) alone. But shelter costs — up 0.5%, matching the quick pace set the prior month — were the giant red flag.

"Once you start to see prices accelerating here, it doesn't tend to reverse quickly," says Aneta Markowska, an economist at Jefferies.

The bottom line: Mega-demand for goods from flush consumers, supply chain snafus and jumping housing costs have collided to create the most expensive economy in almost four decades.