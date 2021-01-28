Sign up for our daily briefing

"Megacities" on the rise

Data: Macrotrends; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Places with more than 10 million residents — known as megacities — are becoming more common as people from rural areas migrate to urban ones.

Why it matters: The benefits of megacities — which include opportunities for upward mobility and higher wages — can be offset by their negatives, like the fact that they're breeding grounds for COVID-19.

What's happening: Urbanization is proceeding rapidly, with more than half of the world's population now living in cities, according to Visual Capitalist, an online publisher aimed at investors.

  • Cities like Delhi and Shanghai are growing particularly fast.
  • Tokyo — population 38 million — has the most people, but declining birth rates and an aging population could mean that Delhi surpasses it by 2028.
  • By 2035, Bangalore (India) and Lahore (Pakistan) are expected to replace Tianjin (China) and Buenos Aires (Argentina) in the top 20 list, Visual Capitalist said.

Where it stands: The U.S. has two megacities — New York and Los Angeles — but only New York cracked the global top 20, according to Macrotrends, a research platform for investors that published side-by-side rankings of the most populous cities in the U.S. and the world.

  • Rounding out the top 10 in the U.S.: Chicago, Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Miami, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C. and Phoenix.

The bottom line: "The world is a crowded place, with human population expected to reach 9 billion by mid-century," says National Geographic, which published this fun interactive of major megacities.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
3 mins ago - Technology

Big Tech bolts politics

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Big Tech fed politics. Then it bled politics. Now it wants to be dead to politics. 

Why it matters: The massive social platforms that profited massively on politics and free speech suddenly want a way out — or at least a way to hide until the heat cools. 

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
8 mins ago - Economy & Business

GameStop as a metaphor

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

A half-forgotten and unprofitable videogame retailer is, bizarrely and incredibly, on the lips of the nation. That's because the GameStop story touches on economic and cultural forces that affect everyone, whether they own a single share of stock or not.

Why it matters: In most Wall Street fights, the broader public doesn't have a rooting interest. This one — where a group of small traders won a multi-billion-dollar bet against giant hedge funds by buying stock in GameStop — is different.

Russell Contreras
33 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Racist novels skyrocket in price amid clampdown

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Two notorious white nationalist novels are seeing their online values surge as social media companies remove white supremacists and far-right activists continue to use popular online venues to sell racist material.

Why it matters: The $200 asking price of the 1973 "The Camp of the Saints," a book that sold for $40 six months ago, shows the demand for white nationalist literature remains high as the Department of Homeland Security warns of the potential for violence following President Biden's inauguration.

