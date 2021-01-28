Places with more than 10 million residents — known as megacities — are becoming more common as people from rural areas migrate to urban ones.

Why it matters: The benefits of megacities — which include opportunities for upward mobility and higher wages — can be offset by their negatives, like the fact that they're breeding grounds for COVID-19.

What's happening: Urbanization is proceeding rapidly, with more than half of the world's population now living in cities, according to Visual Capitalist, an online publisher aimed at investors.

Cities like Delhi and Shanghai are growing particularly fast.

Tokyo — population 38 million — has the most people, but declining birth rates and an aging population could mean that Delhi surpasses it by 2028.

By 2035, Bangalore (India) and Lahore (Pakistan) are expected to replace Tianjin (China) and Buenos Aires (Argentina) in the top 20 list, Visual Capitalist said.

Where it stands: The U.S. has two megacities — New York and Los Angeles — but only New York cracked the global top 20, according to Macrotrends, a research platform for investors that published side-by-side rankings of the most populous cities in the U.S. and the world.

Rounding out the top 10 in the U.S.: Chicago, Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Miami, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C. and Phoenix.

The bottom line: "The world is a crowded place, with human population expected to reach 9 billion by mid-century," says National Geographic, which published this fun interactive of major megacities.